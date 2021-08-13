COVID-19 Daily Update 8-13-2021
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 62-year old female from Raleigh County.
“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state, and extend our deepest sympathies,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,303), Berkeley (13,442), Boone (2,454), Braxton (1,282), Brooke (2,000), Cabell (9,171), Calhoun (415), Clay (568), Doddridge (665), Fayette (3,575), Gilmer (936), Grant (1,545), Greenbrier (2,070), Hampshire (1,979), Hancock (2,414), Hardy (1,515), Harrison (6,505), Jackson (2,373), Jefferson (4,666), Kanawha (16,401), Lewis (1,878), Lincoln (1,949), Logan (3,151), Marion (4,292), Marshall (3,171), Mason (2,020), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (5,535), Mineral (3,545), Mingo (2,585), Monongalia (9,080), Monroe (1,575), Morgan (1,909), Nicholas (2,101), Ohio (4,111), Pendleton (729), Pleasants (987), Pocahontas (724), Preston (3,515), Putnam (5,636), Raleigh (7,232), Randolph (3,111), Ritchie (788), Roane (706), Summers (888), Taylor (1,989), Tucker (570), Tyler (794), Upshur (2,898), Wayne (3,909), Webster (633), Wetzel (1,222), Wirt (479), Wood (8,585), Wyoming (2,202).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, and Taylor counties.
August 13
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Grant County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Marshall County
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV
Mineral County
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
Ohio County
9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV
Putnam County
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV
Taylor County
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is also available tomorrow in Lewis County.
August 14
Lewis County