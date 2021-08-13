Seattle Law Firm Supports Community through Various Organizations
Seattle Law Firm Supports Community through Various OrganizationsSEATTLE, WA, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips Law Firm, a leading personal injury law firm in Washington State, announced several initiatives they are involved in to help pave the road to a better community for Seattle and the surrounding areas.
Beyond providing trusted legal resources and services, the law firm has donated time and resources to several events and nonprofits to help the communities they serve, including:
● Heart and Stroke Walk
○ Phillips Law Firm teamed up with the American Heart Association to raise funds and awareness for heart disease.
● Make A Difference Day
○ The attorneys and staff members at Phillips Law Firm used this opportunity to make a difference for clean water.
● Kids in Need Foundation: School Supply Drive
○ The law firm enjoyed the chance to help provide children with school supplies to help them in the classroom through the Kids in Need Foundation.
● Operation Nightwatch – Seattle
○ This organization reduces the impact of poverty and homelessness while focusing on the core belief of “love for our neighbor.”
● Northwest Harvest
○ At the annual event, the law firm donates and helps deliver thousands of meals to those in need. The nonprofit contributes to the current needs in society by raising funds, food, and awareness for those in need during the holiday season.
● KING 5 Konnected
○ Phillips Law Firm sponsored King 5’s Konnected – “Party With a Purpose” event at Block 41 in Seattle. This connected many of the community nonprofit organizations and individuals to the public.
● Cash Cube With Evening Magazine
○ This event is sponsored by Phillips Law Firm and offers participants the chance to grab as much cash as they could in 15 seconds.
● American Red Cross Smoke Detectors
○ The American Red Cross, with the help of Phillips Law Firm and local participants, gave a demonstration of how easy it is to install a smoke detector.
“Our entire staff is passionate about helping people in our community who cannot help themselves, and we are particularly focused on supporting charitable organizations that make an impact for local kids and the most vulnerable in our community. For us, community service isn’t just a passion, it’s a mission. We’re honored to work side by side with so many local organizations and citizens in Paving The Road To A Better Community.” – R. Glenn Phillips
Reach out to a representative at Phillips Law Firm for a free case review if you or a loved one has suffered an injury, illness, or death due to the negligence of someone else.
Contact Phillips Law Firm
Austin Camp, Marketing Director
austin@Justiceforyou.com
425-300-1295
About Phillips Law Firm
Phillips Law Firm has served clients in the Seattle metropolitan and surrounding areas for decades with trusted legal services. They have helped thousands in the communities they serve to get the fair treatment and compensation they deserve. They offer specialized experience in auto accidents, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and workmans’ compensation. The law firm is dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for its clients throughout the Seattle, Renton, and Woodinville, Washington areas.
Austin Camp
Phillips Law Firm
+1 425-300-1295
email us here