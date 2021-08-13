Yukon, Yukon XL, Yukon Denali, Yukon Denali XL Owners And Lessees Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Investigation Of Alleged Vehicle Tail Lamp/Tail Lamp Assembly Safety Defect - GM Yukon, Yukon XL, Yukon Denali, Yukon Denali XL Vehicles (MY 2017-2019)PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of owners and lessees of Yukon, Yukon XL, Yukon Denali, And Yukon Denali XL vehicles (Model Years 2017-2019).
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.’s investigation concerns an alleged vehicle tail lamp and tail lamp assembly safety defect resulting in the failure of brake lights to illuminate and an increased risk of rear-end collision.
Owners and lessees of GM Yukon, Yukon XL, Yukon Denali, and Yukon Denali XL Model Year 2017-2019 vehicles who wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or potential legal claims are encouraged to contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com.
