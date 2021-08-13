Traffic Pattern to Change Tuesday on I-99 in Centre County

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated motorists today on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.

The contractor will shift traffic onto the newly paved right (travel) lane on I-99 northbound between the Harrison Road interchange near mile marker 80 and the on ramp for I-80 eastbound at Bellefonte early in the afternoon on Tuesday, August 17. This shift will allow the contractor to complete the wearing course on the left (passing) lane on this section of I-99 northbound.

Overall work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface. It also consists of installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates completion of this $4.6 million job by early September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

