LBank NFT launched limited edition NFT of 6 Muse including Yuya Mikami and Yuki Hatano

/EIN News/ -- INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank NFT officially launched the limited edition NFTs of famous Japanese actresses Yuya Mikami, Yuki Hatano, Ozeki, Ai Sasayama, Misao Junjima, and Shiori Kanzaki, as well as the special edition NFTs of the group photos. Users can access the LBank NFT platform at LBank.info and get their limited edition NFTs by participating in the auction.



LBank NFT is LBank's NFT trading platform, where all users can participate in NFT trading and creation. Users can buy directly or get NFT works by participating in auctions.

Yoya Mikami, Yuki Hatano, Ozeki, Ai Sasayama, Mio Junjima and Shiori Kanzaki are all famous Japanese AV actresses. Among them, Yuya Mikami Twitter has 2 million followers; Mio Junjima 3.29 million ; Ai Sasama 1.95 million; Shiori Kanzaki 1.88 million; Yuki Hatano 790,000, the huge fan base will give more value to the limited edition NFT.

During this period, with 20 boxes on sale everyday, a total of 100 Muse NFT mystery boxes will be on auction, including 12 exclusively made for users to win extra rewards by lucky draw.

Gold-rimmed blind box: 3 , with a signed T-shirt

Silver-rimmed blind box: 4 , with a signed photo

Pearl blind box: 5, with a real sound ringtone

We believe this will give great value to these NFTs.

How to buy Muse NFTs on LBank? To participate here

Sign up or Log in LBank





2. Choose the one you like to participate in auction





3. Enter you bid price and click <Bid Now>

4. Please check your auctioned NFTs in My NFT(s) →Collections. The NFT works bought can be sold as you wish.

About LBank

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 5.6 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

