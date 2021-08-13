Yunnan Province in China released 2021 Unveiled Project List system for the first time

Yunnan Province released 2021 Unveiled Project List system for the first time

KUN MING, YUNNAN, CHINA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Yunnan Province released a list of scientific and technological projects around the world, aiming to select high-end innovation entities, teams and innovation consortia, break through the key core technologies that restrict the development of Yunnan’s key industries, and solve the urgent innovation of Yunnan’s high-quality development need.

The list focuses on the practical problems urgently needed to be solved in Yunnan at this stage, involving four major areas that people’s livelihood, national strategy, biomedicine and metal materials. For example, Key technology research and development projects of intelligent large and medium-sized high-efficiency water pumps and motors, devoting to meet the market demand for water transfer projects, urban flood control, agricultural irrigation, etc.,

realize the industrialization of large and medium-sized high-efficiency pumping stations in Yunnan Province and surrounding areas, speed up the localization of the built-in pumping station mechanical and electrical equipment, and build new large and medium-sized high-efficiency pumping stations. At the same time, the localization of equipment and the formation of research and application demonstrations for the digital and intelligent development of pumping station water pumps and supporting electromechanical equipment industries. Each field in the list puts forward specific goal orientation, and easy understood and assessed performance requirements that involves four aspects including industrialization, intellectual property rights, new product development, and performance testing.

For example, New Type 4 Anti-cancer Generic Drug Carboplatin Injection Development project, proposes completing pharmaceutical research related work including formulation of carboplatin injection, preparation process, quality standard research, standard formulation, stability inspection, etc. through standard reference preparations, realizing small-scale, pilot-scale and industrialized production processes for carboplatin injection preparations with stable quality, and obtained qualified industrialized carboplatin injection products on the market, and the product quality was inspected within the validity period. Completed the application materials for carboplatin injection generic drugs, and obtained two assessment indicators including the notification of acceptance of production registration.

In the process of formulating the list, the Yunnan Provincial Science and Technology Resource Allocation Department led teams to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Finance, and the Securities Regulatory Commission to meet relevant work such as the unveiling of the list and the scientific nature of the list, and to conduct multi-party demonstrations on the technologies and needs involved in the list. Opinions from the provincial and national authorities in industry, agriculture, medical and health, etc have been successively solicited, in accordance with the basic principles of "enterprise needs, industry authorities to check, expert demonstrations and comments, and venture capital institutions to control the market." Opinions from investment institutions and others have drawn up the list with reference to national practices. After the list was formulated, the provincial science and technology resource preparation department actively promoted it with Harvard University, University of Macau, University of Hong Kong, Nanguang Group and other world-class universities and corporate institutes, showing the world Yunnan's sincerity and desire calling for innovation.

"Take a ladder to climb to the sky, borrow a boat to go to sea" is the key means most needed for Yunnan's development at this stage. The list combing insists that "everything conducive to the development of Yunnan must be implemented, and everything that can improve Yunnan's quality and efficiency must be checked." In addition to clearly looking for innovative entities on a global scale, the list also requires universities with research and development capabilities, scientific research institutes, scientific and technological enterprises, or their consortiums (which cannot be the same unit or its subsidiaries as the issuing party), with strong R&D strength, good scientific research conditions, and stable personnel, able to target the projects issued according to the demand, put forward feasible plans for conquering key core technologies, and master independent intellectual property rights; give priority to supporting units and teams with good scientific research performance, and encourage industry-university-research cooperation to reveal the list of key problems.

In addition to the release of the list in a press conference, the English version will also be simultaneously released globally through overseas news media.