Propelling Brands to Success the Nick Von Way
Multi-faceted entrepreneur and e-commerce expert is ruling the digital space with talent, skills and expertise.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA & UK, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-commerce is a wide platform which can provide ample opportunities to do business, especially for the youth and future generations. In this highly competitive market implementing new ideas can be very tricky and one needs to be aware of market strategy in order to survive in this industry. Nick Von is no stranger to the highly competitive nature of the industry and has been making waves as an entrepreneur since his teens.
A Power Player in the Digital Space
With around a decade of experience and an unprecedented command over advertising and promotions, this young entrepreneur is creating a buzz in the world of marketing and brand development. Nick Von’s track record earned him praise from established authorities, powerhouses and peers, earning him a reputable stance in a fiercely competitive industry.
From a young age Nick’s creative personality gravitated towards marketing and entrepreneurship. Like many of his peers he enjoyed the game Minecraft, but unlike his peers, Nick started programming servers which fuelled his interest in commercial pursuits - all at the incredible age of 11. By the age of 15 the young entrepreneur started an e-commerce business with a friend, which was later sold for $18 million.
Sensing opportunity, Nick moved to Los Angeles and began making his vision of success a reality, leading to a number of promising ventures. One of the serial entrepreneur’s ventures is known as metatron.io. This venture focussed on monetization, product development and acquisition strategy. Maximizing the potential of a wide variety of brands, Nick found himself working with YG. Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, known by his stage name as YG, is a rapper and actor from Compton, California. Having released his debut single in 2010, the resulting success of this single, “Toot it and Boot it,” caught the eye of Def Jam Records who later signed the star.
In an interview Nick stated that he works with: “Business owners, celebrities. We work hand in hand with celebrities on building a brand catered around their audience, or we take a current brand they have and revamp/improve it to get them to achieve the next level. We focus on utilizing data in the most efficient way to generate revenue.” His brand distinguishes itself from competitors through unique methods and modes of operation as well as the presence of an AI-based platform.
Increased Profits Without The Ad Spend
As a fully digital company Inbox Profits has the potential to increase the revenue of e-commerce stores and digital product funnels by 15 - 35%. This is achieved without the extra ad spend. Clients, viewed as partners, do not need to touch an email. As Nick states on the company website: “Kick back & focus on your strengths while we drive highly profitable revenue to your business. We're good at emails, you're good at growing your business. When we work together, you become unstoppable.”
Being very conscious that Facebook, Google and Instagram ads are rising, the company uses a “bulletproof email strategy” to drive revenue on the back end, generating potentially higher profits per sale. Inbox Profits can offer personalized content and manage clients’ email lists, segmenting customers based on their similarities. It is a proven strategy which can help to skyrocket clickthrough rates and conversions resulting in a higher bottom line. To further drive profits A/B split tests are performed on emails on a weekly basis, providing a framework to improve and scale campaigns as well as driving engagement.
As one testimonial states: "I've been really focused on running Google & Facebook ads for all my stores, it takes my entire day so I haven't had time to run anything on the back-end. I was achieving 15-20% margins through front end sales and after Inbox Profits implemented their flows and campaigns I started seeing my margins go up to 35%-40% net!" - Mikey O, a seven figure dropshipper.
In five short years, Nick aims to take his companies to an enviable level while helping brands record regular increments in their revenue. He is committed to building more companies for future acquisitions and buy-ins.
To learn more about this remarkable businessman visit his website or social media.
Nick Von
Inbox Profits
email us here