Veriff Expands Services to 39 Languages
Veriff adds four new languages to meet growing global customer demand.
Demand for identity verification solutions across industries is growing quickly around the world, especially given the accelerated adoption of digital services over the past year”NEW YORK, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced the addition of four new languages to its identity verification platform for a total of 39 languages and dialects. The new languages include Indonesian, Greek, Danish and Catalan.
— Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff
Veriff initially launched its service in English and soon added Estonian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Latvian. Now, Veriff’s verification process is available in Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (simplified), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, English, Finnish, French, Georgian, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Norwegian (Bokmål), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Ukrainian, Serbian (Latin script), Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese.
“Demand for identity verification solutions across industries is growing quickly around the world, especially given the accelerated adoption of digital services over the past year,” said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff. “Veriff is committed to meeting our global customer’s demands, and part of that is offering verification services in as many languages as needed to help them grow and scale their businesses worldwide.”
Learn more about Veriff’s language support here.
About Veriff
Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. The largest document database on the market, Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,500 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors. Veriff’s total secured funding to date is $92.8 million and its investors include Y Combinator, Mosaic Ventures, Nordic Ninja, Accel, IVP and others. With offices in the U.S., UK and Estonia, Veriff has a team of 300 people from 34 different nationalities. For more, visit www.veriff.com
