Arrest Made in 2020 Red Boiling Springs Arson

MACON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Cookeville man.

On November 9, 2020, TBI fire investigators joined Macon County deputies in investigating a fire that occurred at a residence at 1155 Carthage Road in Red Boiling Springs. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified Troy Tuck as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On August 2nd, the Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Troy Wendell Tuck (DOB 07/07/1975) with one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of False Insurance Claim. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Macon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.