Secretary of State Issues Order Creating Commission for Reapportionment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Download the Press Release PDF

Date: August 12, 2021 Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Phone: (208) 334-2852

Boise, Idaho — With today’s release of the 2020 U.S. Census data down to the census block level, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has issued the order creating the Commission for Reapportionment. The commissioners appointed by the six appointing authorities are:

Bart Davis of Garden City, Idaho

of Garden City, Idaho Tom Dayley of Boise, Idaho

of Boise, Idaho Nels Mitchell of Boise, Idaho

of Boise, Idaho Amber Pence of Tetonia, Idaho

of Tetonia, Idaho Eric Redman of Spirit Lake, Idaho

of Spirit Lake, Idaho Dan Schmidt of Moscow, Idaho

The Commission is responsible for redrawing the boundaries of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts and two congressional districts.

The U.S. Census Bureau failed to deliver this data nationwide by April 1 as is typically done under federal law, but Secretary Denney is confident that the commission is eager to begin. “While the delay will make the timelines of redistricting challenging, I have confidence that this Commission will be both thorough and expeditious in developing a fair and intelligent plan that adheres to constitutional and statutory requirements,” said Secretary Denney.

The Commission will begin meeting within the next few weeks, and once it convenes its first meeting, will have 90 days to complete its work

###

ABOUT LAWERENCE DENNEY

Lawerence Denney has served the people of Idaho since 1990. His public service began as a representative in District 13 and, following redistricting, then became a representative in District 9 until 2014. During this time, Denney served two terms as Majority Leader and three terms as Speaker of the House before successfully running for state office as Idaho’s Secretary of State. He is currently in his second term as Secretary of State.