Jennifer Bradley Time Freeze MAX Beats Murad in Blind Test Done by Tampa Bay Tribune

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a blind test of skincare products to determine their effectiveness in reducing wrinkles, Jennifer Bradley Time Freeze MAX emerged as the top-performing product in the study, surpassing even the renowned Murad Advanced Active Radiance Serum.

This blind test was done by a panel of veteran beauty experts on the 4you Beauty Board of the Tampa Bay Tribune. They compared five different purported wrinkle-reducing products widely available on the market. Jennifer Bradley Time Freeze MAX outperformed all other products, including popular products from brands such as Murad, Lea Black, and PRAI. All of the products tested were based on their reputations and claims of anti-aging properties, to determine how well they stacked up against each other. While none of the products proved negative results, Time Freeze MAX was the only one to emerge with an “A” rating.

“Beauty guru Jennifer Bradley packed this product with powerful peptides, including hyaluronic acid, and the light, silky serum immediately tightens your skin, lessening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. And it lasts all day. It isn’t an itchy, uncomfortable tightening as with other time-freeze serums I’ve tried,” stated Cloe Cabrera, an entertainment and style writer for the Tampa Bay Tribune, TBO.com, and Centro Tampa.

After a significant period of using the product, Cloe said: “I don’t have a lot of wrinkles, and I want to keep it that way for as long as possible. Time Freeze MAX also works well as a makeup primer on my oily skin, allowing my foundation to glide on and look smoother. It’s recommended you use the product morning and evening to improve the look of your skin. I used it only during the day, and I still saw visible results.”

Compared to the results 4you Beauty Board tester Clarisa Gerlach had with Murad’s Advanced Active Radiance Serum, which achieved only a “C” rating, it’s clear how potent and effective Time Freeze MAX is. Murad’s wrinkle-reducing serum received negative feedback for its inability to meet expectations, live up to its hype, its extreme price tag, and an overall lack of performance. “A dark spot on my cheek didn’t fade, and I often had some redness/sensitivity after applying the serum,” stated Clarisa.

Time Freeze MAX is a truly unique product, and it surpasses most other products available in the anti-aging market. Time Freeze MAX is medically formulated with hyaluronic acid and peptides to generously boost collagen production, reduce deep tissue wrinkles, and achieve healthier, more radiant, supple skin in just 28 days of continuous usage.

One of the foundations of Jennifer Bradley’s entire skincare and cosmetics line is a dedication to not only using the purest and most powerful medically-formulated ingredients, such as Matrixyl, but it is also her dedication to using the most advanced, innovative, and scientifically backed formulas as well.

Her aim in developing this product was to ensure that with HD video technology, people had legitimate options for products that really fill in creases and keep skin smooth, on and off camera. Additionally, Time Freeze MAX is a great alternative to Botox: “Botox is very expensive, only lasts about three months, and it makes me look frozen. Time Freeze, on the other hand, gives very injection-like results every single day. And it is painless, cost-effective, and doesn't give me a "frozen face," states Jennifer.



“Time Freeze MAX is the perfect prep for mature skin because you are basically restoring hyaluronic acid, the most powerful moisture binder on the planet topically. Hyaluronic acid is what is injected into the skin when people go to the dermatologist or plastic surgeon and get Restalyne to plump up lips or lines on the face,” according to Jennifer.

And based on the blind test done by the Tampa Bay Tribune, the results are in. Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics Time Freeze MAX is one of the best options available on the market to literally freeze time for your skin!

Jennifer Bradley is a former television actress, singer, and model-turned celebrity makeup artist. She became a cosmetics engineer after experiencing great difficulties with most of the products commercially available on the market. This path led her to develop her scientifically-backed skincare line, to ensure people had real options for skincare that actually works. Her clients include Michelle Obama, Pamela Anderson, and Sharon Osbourne, among many others. To learn more, visit www.JenniferBradley.com

