AirData and UgCS New Integration

AirData & UgCS Integration AirData & UgCS Collage Mission in UgCS

AirData UAV now supports SPH Engineering’s UgCS with comprehensive flight data analysis.

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SPH Engineering and AirData UAV have announced a new partnership to offer pilots a seamless and simple way to track and manage their fleets by automatically synchronizing flight data from SPH Engineering’s UgCS to AirData.

"Thanks to the new AirData and UgCS integration, our pilots are able to focus on the task at hand knowing the flight logs are being seamlessly monitored and archived. With both AirData and UgCS offering unique capabilities and with a minimal learning curve for our pilots, the simple to use integration has become a part of our daily operations," said John Cannon, Data Collection Director, PrecisionHawk.

SPH Engineering and AirData have worked closely to provide an easy-to-use and automatic method to synchronize flight logs with AirData. The new integration will transmit detailed and comprehensive flight information from UgCS and will leverage AirData’s crash prevention algorithms, pilot and equipment alerting, as well as maintenance tracking with no manual steps required.

“We are excited to partner with SPH Engineering and provide our customers with the ability to utilize the advanced and dynamic capabilities of UgCS in their drone operations, all while reducing flight risk, maximizing automation, and maintaining compliance with AirData,” said Eran Steiner, founder and CEO of AirData.

To benefit from the integration, download the AirData UgCS sync utility to users’ desktops. Launch the utility and follow the simple instructions available here: https://app.airdata.com/wiki/Help/UgCS

“I am delighted to see the result of our R&D partnership with AirData UAV. Together we have advanced a method to synchronize flight data and maintain sustainable and safe data collection and processing, ” said Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO, SPH Engineering.

About UgCS

UgCS by SPH Engineering is a globally recognized tool for enhanced UAV mission planning and flight control software solution. Today, it is used in 150+ countries in a wide range of areas including environmental, archeological, engineering & mining, agricultural and biological. The UgCS Educational program aims to support universities with a safe and efficient tool to test innovative ideas involving surveying and inspecting with a drone. SPH Engineering is a multiproduct drone software company and UAV integration services provider. Press Contact: Anastasiya Voronkova | SPH Engineering

avoronkova@ugcs.com

To learn more about UgCS, please visit https://www.ugcs.com/

About AirData UAV

AirData is the largest online drone fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform, serving over 200,000 users with 19 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 20,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world not only as a logbook, but also as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming. Press Contact: Kathryn Nichols - AirData kathryn@airdata.com

To learn more about AirData, please visit https://airdata.com/