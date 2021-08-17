ComfyBumpy Receives Two Patents For Innovative Step Stool And Desk For Toddlers
Since its launch, the product has proven to be one of our most popular solutions for parents, giving their toddlers a unique solution that helps them to safely explore their individuality.”MIAMI, FL, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading provider of essentials for toddlers, ComfyBumpy, has recently secured two new patents for its innovative Kitchen Step Stool and Desk range. The unique product has been specifically designed for young children, giving them a safe way to explore their curiosity. This latest patent is just part of the company’s strong growth, having recently celebrated their 200,000th customer.
Every parent knows the many ups and downs that come with raising a child. Their inquisitive nature can provide many challenges, but it is also one of the most rewarding journeys that anyone can go on. Understanding how tough it can be to raise a child, ComfyBumpy is the innovative provider of smart solutions designed to ensure the safety of a child and give parents complete peace of mind.
Launched in 2015, the brand focuses on providing the highest quality products on the market, and it has steadily expanded its offering to include everything from toddler bed rails and baby bouncer to bassinets and kitchen helper step stools. Now, ComfyBumpy is pleased to offer customers even more, having just received a new patent for its Step Stool and Desk for toddlers.
The new stool and desk have been specifically designed to allow children to explore their curiosity safely. With a 19” platform height, the product helps toddlers to safely reach tabletops, counters and sinks with ease. Converting into a table and chair, the stool helps to increase the child’s independence, giving them their own space to play games, color, and eat.
As with all ComfyBumpy products, the Step Stool and Desk have been designed to be as convenient as possible for parents. The super sturdy and easy to install solution can quickly be folded from step stool to desk in the home.
To ensure the Step Stool is safe and able to last, it is made from premium birch plywood and the product is CPSC approved. The new patent on the ComfyBumpy Step Stool and Desk helps to cement the brands increasing success, and just recently, the America-based company celebrated its 200,000th customer.
This impressive feat strengthens the company’s commitment to its customers. Knowing how important quality and safety are to new parents, ComfyBumpy strives to deliver the very best products to its customers, and the family-run business seeks to instill its values into every aspect of the company. Offering free shipping anywhere in the United States, as well as a free 30-day return policy and 12-month warranty, customers can have complete peace of mind they are able to enjoy the very best products.
Speaking after securing the patent, Eric Dahl at ComfyBumpy added, “We are really pleased to have secured the patent for our Step Stool and Desk. Since its launch, the product has proven to be one of our most popular solutions for parents, giving their toddlers a unique solution that helps them to safely explore their individuality.”
