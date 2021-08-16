Daniel Hurt Explains Ways to Maximize Servant Leadership and Communication with a Remote Team
Effective communication is a key factor with servant leadership. But when does it become a distraction to the success of your remote team? Is there a moment when you risk over-communicating? Daniel M Hurt, a lead business consultant with more than 20 years of experience, explains methods for maintaining servant leadership and being attentive without being overbearing as a virtual leader in today's remote environment.
Maintain Direct Contact Without Hovering
Keeping your team informed does not require speaking with them directly every day of the workweek. Most remote workers appreciate having some distance away from the boss to do their job. Providing your team with essential information and allowing them to guide what they need from you remotely gives them the best opportunity to get their responsibilities done more efficiently. According to Daniel M Hurt, “The communication they receive from you should have a purpose, not just for the sake of communicating. Set a standard that you are available when needed by phone, email, text, chat, or video conference, if possible. However, resist the urge to hover over your team. It's counter-productive.”
Keep Them in the Loop
Since your team is in a remote environment, it is even more important to keep them in the loop of things that are going on within the company. If not, they can become less interested when changes take place. You should enlist the team's feedback and use probing questions. Maintain weekly virtual team meetings and encourage each team member to discuss anything important to them about the company. Ask open-ended questions, such as: Are there any changes within the company or department that anyone has heard about? “Of course, you don't want to encourage gossip. But it's the type of question that piques everyone's interest. It's also your opportunity to settle any concerns and end false rumors before they gain momentum,” says Daniel M Hurt.
Schedule Team Training Sessions
Just because your team is not on-site does not mean training needs to end. With access to virtual training, you can increase your team's exposure and expand their knowledge to become better at their jobs. Team training is also beneficial for those who are interested in learning new skills but lack the organization to schedule the training in-between their responsibilities. “The key is to know your team enough to schedule the type of training that will be put to good use but also gives them an incentive to want to attend. For example, scheduling team training for an Excel course won't be as effective as learning better time-management skills to do their jobs more efficiently,” explains Daniel M Hurt.
About Daniel M Hurt
Daniel (Dan) Hurt was born and raised in South Florida. With an interest in computers, his passion grew for learning more about business. After earning a degree in Computer Science, Dan began his business career with a well-known tech company. From there, he became well-respected in the industry and pivoted to become a business consultant. Dan's expertise is sought-after by companies throughout the United States, and he now resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
