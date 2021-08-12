Submit Release
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 2,886 Active Cases: 8,546 New Deaths: 9 New Confirmed Cases: 1,020 Recoveries: 25,134 (371 New) Total Deaths: 905 (CFR 2.6%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,585 Currently Admitted: 355 Received at least One dose: 96,175 Fully vaccinated: 85,115

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

