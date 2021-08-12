Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 2,886
Active Cases: 8,546
New Deaths: 9
New Confirmed Cases: 1,020
Recoveries: 25,134 (371 New)
Total Deaths: 905 (CFR 2.6%)
Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,585
Currently Admitted: 355
Received at least One dose: 96,175
Fully vaccinated: 85,115
