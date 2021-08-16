Transform Your Health and Vitality with the Myers Cocktail at Prime IV St. George

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - St. George, Utah

One of our most popular vitamin infusions—and the one that started it all—is the Myers Cocktail.

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many different options available to you when you visit Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, depending on your symptoms and goal. One of our most popular vitamin infusions—and the one that started it all—is the Myers Cocktail. Whether you’re suffering from seasonal allergies, fatigue, or a chronic condition like fibromyalgia, the Myers Cocktail has been created to help you feel more alive and vital.

If you’re new to IV therapy and are yet to come across the Myers Cocktail, this news is for you. We’re going to cover everything you need to know about the Myers Cocktail: its benefits, history, science, and uses. So without further ado, let’s get started.

What is the Myers Cocktail?

Before we get into the history of the Myers Cocktail, let’s first cover exactly what it is. As outlined in a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, the Myers Cocktail includes:

- Magnesium

- Calcium gluconate

- B vitamins, including Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12

- Vitamin C

Where did the Myers Cocktail come from?

The Myers Cocktail was created by and named after the late Dr. John Myers, a physician from Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Myers created a formula of vitamins and minerals to be administered intravenously, to help with a wide range of clinical conditions. This formula became commonly known as the Myers Cocktail.

Dr. Myers believed in the powerful benefits of nutritional therapy and pioneered the use of intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy to treat the body without relying on pharmaceuticals. This holistic approach to healthcare is more common nowadays but was innovative in the 1960s.

Despite this, Dr. Myers’ practice increased in popularity, with some patients receiving IV therapy twice weekly for years, with one study published in 2002 claiming that many of Dr. Myers' patients received continual therapy for 25 years or more. In fact, over an 11-year period, an estimated 15,000 IV treatments were administered to approximately 1,000 different patients, all suffering from acute or chronic health conditions.

What conditions can be treated with the Myers Cocktail?

As outlined in the study above, Dr. Myers treated a wide variety of conditions with the Myers Cocktail. These included:

- Fatigue (including chronic fatigue syndrome)

- Acute migraines

- Asthma

- Fibromyalgia

- Acute muscle spasm

- Upper respiratory tract infections

- Chronic sinusitis

- Seasonal allergies

And these conditions, less commonly:

- Autoimmune Diseases

- Hyperthyroidism

- Painful menstrual periods

- Lyme Disease

- Hives

Aside from treating patients with these conditions, Dr. Myers also administered the vitamin and mineral formula to healthy patients who were looking to boost their overall wellbeing.

Thanks to the combination of vitamins and minerals in the Myers Cocktail, detoxifying effects can be seen. With the addition of Glutathione, those detoxifying effects may be enhanced.

At Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, the Myers Cocktail continues to be the best-selling IV infusion. Many of our customers use it to treat the conditions listed, whilst others just want to give their immune system a little boost, to prevent and shorten the duration of sickness, increase their energy levels, and to revive their vitality.

How does the Myers Cocktail work?

IV therapy involves pumping your body with vitamins and fluids to efficiently replenish and deeply hydrate your body at a cellular level. When you receive the Myers Cocktail IV infusion, you are increasing your blood concentration of the vitamins and minerals it includes.

You may be wondering why you can’t just take this as a supplement, but it has been shown in research that taking vitamins and minerals intravenously increases blood concentrations fifty times more than when taking a supplement.

When you increase your blood concentration of certain vitamins and minerals, you may be replenishing any deficiencies that may be present, contributing to the symptoms you’re experiencing. Nutrient deficiencies contribute to, if not entirely cause, several health conditions and symptoms.

For example, studies have shown that magnesium and B12 deficiencies can worsen, or manifest as, fibromyalgia symptoms. This is due to the role of these vitamins in nerve health and transmission.

Even if you’re not experiencing any specific symptoms, nutrient deficiencies impact your energy levels, muscle strength, respiratory system, appetite, digestion, and more. This may be barely noticeable or debilitating—but can be treated easily with an IV infusion like Myers Cocktail.

What does the research say about Myers Cocktail?

A placebo-controlled, randomized, double-blind study (the gold standard of research!) treated fibromyalgia patients with the Myers Cocktail versus a placebo. The group treated with the Myers Cocktail noted significant improvements in their symptoms, specifically improved tender points, pain, depression, and quality of life, following eight weeks of treatment.

Another study looked at the effects of adding magnesium to vitamin C infusions, as per the Myers Cocktail. The researchers found that doing so, enhanced the anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effects of vitamin C. This has profound implications.

A study reported benefits from treating seasonal allergic rhinitis with the Myers Cocktail and reducing the frequency and intensity of asthma attacks. This was supported in a study that looked at the effects of intravenous magnesium, a key component of the Myers Cocktail, for asthma, found that it reduced hospitalizations by 90 percent.

Finally, a study found that within minutes of receiving the Myers Cocktail IV, symptoms relating to upper respiratory infections drastically decrease. This is because the IV is supplying the body with the vitamins and minerals it needs to fight pathogens, boost immune function, and prevent sickness.

Summary

The Myers Cocktail can transform your health and wellbeing within minutes. The well-established basis of research that supports the use of the Myers Cocktail gives an insight into how powerful this holistic treatment can be. Dr. Myers himself was able to rid many thousands of individuals of their health conditions through intravenous nutritional therapy, and now it is available for you.

Why wait another day suffering from a condition impacting your wellness and vitality? Choose to take charge of your health the natural way, with the Myers Cocktail. Contact Prime IV Hydration & Wellness to book your infusion now!

