Chlorine Dioxide Market Value To Hit $1.26 Billion by 2027 | Top Companies & Industry Growths

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Chlorine Dioxide Market by Application (Industrial Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper Processing, Oil & Gas, Medical, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global chlorine dioxide industry was generated $857.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.26 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorine-dioxide-market-A10568 Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRapid growth in the food & beverage industry, increase in demand for safe drinking water, rise in concerns regarding water pollution, and surge in trend of wastewater recycle have boosted the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market. However, fire and explosion hazards and strict environmental norms hinder the market growth. On the contrary, regulatory restrictions on the use of chlorine and hypochlorite in pulp bleaching are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10933 Covid-19 scenario:The chlorine dioxide is used in the manufacturing of biocides and decline in the sale of biocides during the pandemic is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the demand for medical devices is more than domestic manufactures can deliver, creating a supply-demand gap.The prolonged lockdown in various countries led to supply chain disruption and shortage of critical medical devices. The industrial water treatment segment dominated the marketBy application, the industrial water treatment segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market, due to rapid industrialization across the developing economies such as China and India and increase in demand for industrial water treatment. However, the pulp & paper processing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for paper packaging from the e-commerce and retail sector.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Chlorine Dioxide Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10933?reqfor=covid Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market, due to rapid industrialization and demand for chlorine dioxide from newly-installed industrial units. In addition, the market across North America is expected to register the second-highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorine-dioxide-market/purchase-options Major Market PlayersAcceptaGrundfosEcolabEvoquaProMinentCDG Environmental LLCThe Sabre Companies LLCIotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbHTecme SrlVasu Chemicals LLPSimilar Reports

