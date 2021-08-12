Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,674 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 August 2021)

New Cases: 321 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 57,273 Active Cases: 12,923 Total Recovered: 42,199 (296 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 317 (52 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 48 Total Test Conducted: 363,978 (1,895 New) Total Deaths: 1,919 (24 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 463,848 (0 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 159,229 (0 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 60,020 (27,232 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 219,249 (27,232)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 August 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.