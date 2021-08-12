Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 August 2021)

New Cases: 321 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 57,273 Active Cases: 12,923 Total Recovered: 42,199 (296 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 317 (52 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 48 Total Test Conducted: 363,978 (1,895 New) Total Deaths: 1,919 (24 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 463,848 (0 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 159,229 (0 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 60,020 (27,232 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 219,249 (27,232)