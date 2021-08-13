Mountain Peaks Family Practice Urges Community to Give Blood

The Mountain Peaks Family Practice medical team

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The need is constant,” the Red Cross slogan reminds us. Every two seconds, someone in the United States requires blood. With the high number of automobile accidents, surgeries, cancer treatments, and tragedies, the slogan is truer than ever. If you meet the requirements, it’s easy to give back to the community with simple donations.

“The old saying, ‘It takes a village,’ is truer than ever when it comes to blood supply,” said Dr. Rob Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “If you’re able, we strongly encourage everyone to work with the Red Cross to find a time to donate blood.”

There are many reasons why a person may need a blood transfusion including:

- Cancer

- Trauma

- Sickle Cell Disease

- Burns

- Chronic Diseases

- And more

Scared of needles? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Many people are nervous around needles, but when there are so many patients in need of life-saving blood, facing your fears could be a rewarding experience. Here are some helpful tips from the Red Cross on overcoming fear of needles:

- Breath deeply and know the process is quick

- Take pride in your donation

- Be prepared and do your research before

- Relax. Take a nap, read a book, or listen to music as you donate.

Some people worry that donating blood is unsafe, but the Red Cross and CDC encourage healthy individuals to donate blood. New, sterile needles are always used, so there is no risk of contracting AIDS or any other infectious disease. Employees or volunteers at the donation center will perform a miniature physical exam to ensure that you are healthy and good to donate.



The Donation Process

-----------------

As you prepare to donate blood, be ready to spend about an hour on-site. The donation itself will be short, but there are other steps that will take more time.

Preparing

-----------------

When you arrive to donate blood, you’ll need to fill out a donor registration. Along with this, you need a donor card, your driver’s license, or two forms of ID.

You’ll then need to answer questions about your health and travel history. The Red Cross needs to be able to give safe blood and keep the donors safe. So prepare to answer a lot of questions! But don’t worry, your answers will be confidential.

Following your health history, you will also have a short physical exam. You’ll have your temperature, blood pressure, pulse, and hemoglobin checked.

Donation

-----------------

At the donation itself, the staff will use a brand-new, sterile needle in your arm to draw blood. The donation takes about 8-10 minutes, during which you can relax. For other donations, such as platelets, red cells, or plasma, this can be a much longer process (up to 2 hours).

Generally, they will need about a pint of blood before stopping. Once they have collected sufficient blood, the staff will bandage your arm.

Afterwards

-----------------

When the donation is complete, you’ll need to relax for a while–about 10-15 minutes. During this time, you’ll be able to enjoy snacks to help your body recover. After your relaxation period, you’ll be able to drive and go back to your daily activities.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

----------------

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

