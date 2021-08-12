How Canada is Addressing Marijuana Use At Concerts And Events
This article discusses restrictions and items to be aware of with Cannabis in Canada and its related providences.98682, VANCOUVER, CANADA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care for a toke or two while out seeing your favourite band? While the recreational use of cannabis is legal in Canada, bringing marijuana or smoking weed at a public concert or event is still a touchy topic. So what’s the big deal if you want to enjoy a little bud while out and about? Currently, The Cannabis Act (also known as Bill C-45) creates strict federal laws for controlling the consumption, growing, distribution, and possession of cannabis throughout Canada. Its main goal is to keep cannabis out of the hands of youth and prevent profits from happening within organized crime. And while each province and municipality is free to create, implement, and enforce its specific laws regarding marijuana at concerts and its derivatives, most provinces have a law that states that a person is not allowed to smoke or vape cannabis in publicly-owned spaces. So that begs the question, where can you have a toke and stroll in Canada without breaking the law? Here’s an overview of the most burning questions when it comes to smoking weed at concerts and consuming cannabis in public spaces.
Where Can I Smoke Weed in Canada?
If you want to know where you can smoke weed in Canada, and are not yet familiar with provincial laws you may want to ask yourself, “Would I be allowed to smoke tobacco here?” If the answer is no, then your safest bet is to not risk lighting up and getting caught. But there is an expectation to this rule. For instance, in the populous province of Ontario, the consumption of cannabis is legal in places where tobacco smoking is permitted. However, municipalities are granted the power to set and maintain their unique laws and cannabis standards. As mentioned earlier, what is allowed in one city may be prohibited in another. This means that policies regarding cannabis and festivals may also differ slightly, depending on varying provincial laws. This was demonstrated when the city of Vaughan, Ontario, implemented a bylaw prohibiting the use of recreational cannabis in all public places that would include cannabis use at concerts. At the same time, event planners of The Journey Cannabis and Music Festivals were busy organizing their events. When the municipal by-law was passed, it inevitably forced the three day-event to cancel immediately, leaving behind a loss of potential revenue and disappointed cannabis consumers. So what are some ways cannabis consumers and event planners can better prepare when it comes to cannabis use at concerts and festivals? Reading up on the current laws of each proGeneral Tips For Using Cannabis At Concerts And Events In Canada.
The most important thing for all marijuana concert-goers and event organizers to do in order to act responsibly in regard to current cannabis laws is to familiarize themselves with the local cannabis laws. Moreover, concert and event organizers should outline their cannabis consumption policies on their websites. They may even want to plan how to accommodate cannabis users. In this scenario, they may watch how other events are responding to the relatively new pot laws in their region and from there, provide consumption guidelines. Furthermore, event organizers may designate cannabis consumption such as smoking designated areas for their attendees. In the case that an event doesn’t clearly outline its consumption guidelines, a person is better off abiding by the laid-out provincial/municipal laws for tobacco consumption. If you are planning to attend a public concert or event in the near future you can check out the following breakdown of cannabis use at marijuana concerts and events in some provinces:
General Tips For Using Cannabis At Concerts And Events In Canada
The Bottom Line
There is no legal blanket statement when it comes to the public use of cannabis in Canada. Therefore, the most important thing for all marijuana concert-goers and event organizers to do in order to act responsibly is to familiarize themselves with the local cannabis laws. In the end, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so you may just want to take a good toke at home before heading out for the night.
