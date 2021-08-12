TJ Granson, Kokomo Fire Captain, is proud to serve the community

TJ Granson has spent most of his life serving the community and neighbors he loves.

Truly, no matter how big your achievements are and how far you have come in life, there is nothing worth more celebrating than seeing how you have touched the lives of others.” — TJ Granson

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 11 years of hard work and numerous certificates and a profusion of experience, Thomas Joseph Granson II, who goes by TJ Granson, was one of the youngest seniority firefighters to have been promoted as captain at the Kokomo Fire Department at age 34.

Prior to joining the Kokomo Fire Department, TJ Granson has been actively participating in charitable causes and have been donating countlessly to different organizations and institutions. He started joining charitable causes when he was still a third degree knight at the Knights of Columbus, Indiana. He was also the Lay Director for Christ Renews His Parish which is a retreat weekend for Catholic men. Alongside managing his successful business, he continued his donations and charities. He convinced Sherwin-Williams to sponsor jobs and donate paint, and he and his workers donated their time and efforts to paint UCT park baseball field and worked on it for two weeks.

Growing up in a catholic family, Granson knows exactly how important it is to give back to the community and make every people feel that we are all one family. He had countless donations to Goodwill, donated to the sheriff department, and donates to Saint Joan of Arc Parish every week. The extension of love and care for people is not limited to material things and possessions, and TJ has that engraved in his heart. The fulfillment of helping by actually sweating for it than just collecting stuff and money is more rewarding. He decided to spend time with autistic kids and shared a lot about sports, and donated many hours of his time in coaching youth sports for YMCA for local recreational leagues.

TJ Granson is a husband to Abby, a travel nurse, and is now a full-time stay-at-home dad to five wonderful kids; something he never thought he’d enjoy and now would never exchange for anything. At their early age, Granson is now starting to plant the seeds of kindness and compassion to his kids, teaching them the art of giving and the value of time.

Truly, no matter how big your achievements are and how far you have come in life, there is nothing worth more celebrating than seeing how you have touched the lives of others. Let us keep in our hearts that being vulnerable is okay; it is the strength that we all need to open ourselves up and admit that we are just pieces to a whole. If you have the chance to make people happy, just do it. Staying humble in life and treating others as you expect to be treated is the grace that God strives to teach us all.

