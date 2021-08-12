(Video) Iran's Regime is Playing with the Covid-19 Casualty Statistics
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, emphasized that most of the COVID-19 disaster was preventable. The corrupt system is directly responsible for these deaths. This is a crime against humanity, regime's leaders must be brought to justice for it.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): According to the Iranian opposition, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran, and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) reported that around 358,900 individuals have died as a result of the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery’s CEO, The COVID-19 mortality peak in Tehran is rising steeply.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The regime’s cruel Covid-19 policy is exacerbating Iran’s Covid-19 disaster, which is now being recognized and acknowledged by state media and officials.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Ali Khamenei, explicitly stated at the start of the pandemic that he intended to turn the Covid-19 “test” into a “blessing” for his rule. Khamenei demonstrated that the blessing he meant was nothing more than prolonging his regime’
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Nurses and Doctors in hospitals are under tremendous pressure due to hard work in the coronavirus crisis in Iran.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Following the mass November 2019 protests with calls for regime change, the regime implemented its inhumane Covid-19 policy to manage Iran’s restive society.
Maryam Rajavi, As a result of the plundering and criminal policies of the Iranian regime, Iran has the highest number of COVID-19 death toll in the world.
State media acknowledge the magnitude of the Covid-19 crisis
The situation has reached a point where regime officials and state media acknowledge the magnitude of the Covid-19 crisis, and “the shadow of death surrounds the people and the country,” as per the state-run Arman daily on Sunday. “The Covid-19 situation in Iran is worse than the announced statistics,” Arman daily adds.
“A large number of people have contracted the virus that goes unchecked, and in other words, the number of cases is more than what we are reporting,” said a senior health expert on Sunday, ISNA, a semi-official news agency, reports.
The government is refusing to assist healthcare workers
The government is refusing to assist healthcare workers. Many selfless Iranian nurses and doctors have sacrificed their lives in order to serve others, but the regime refuses to support them financially or supply hospitals with the required equipment.
Iran’s healthcare system is in chaos. On Sunday, August 8, 2021, the state-run Mostaghel daily said, “With the consecutive Covid-19 waves, the infrastructure of the country’s health system has reached the point of collapsing.”
The regime’s cruel Covid-19 policy
The regime’s cruel Covid-19 policy is exacerbating Iran’s Covid-19 disaster, which is now being recognized and acknowledged by state media and officials.
“The relevant officials ignored this devastating [virus] by denying its existence. Officials ignored the advice of doctors and health professionals. In the very first months, officials promised the people they would defeat Covid-19. By calling the virus weak, they encouraged people to not wear masks,” Mostaghel daily continued.
November 2019 protests
Following the mass November 2019 protests with calls for regime change, the regime implemented its inhumane Covid-19 policy to manage Iran’s restive society. The authorities failed to acknowledge the virus’s presence in Iran in order to ensure a strong turnout in the sham parliamentary elections.
While the majority of Iranians boycotted the dictatorship’s rigged elections, a small number of regime supporters became the virus’s host, and Covid-19 quickly spread across the country.
The Covid-19 “test” into a “blessing” for his rule.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, explicitly stated at the start of the pandemic that he intended to turn the Covid-19 “test” into a “blessing” for his rule. Khamenei demonstrated that the blessing he meant was nothing more than prolonging his regime’s life and avoiding protests by covering up the outbreak and then banning effective Covid-19 vaccinations.
According to Arman daily, Khamenei is to blame for Iran’s “unprecedented massacre.”
Protests in Khuzestan
Recent protests in Khuzestan and a slew of other places demonstrated that the regime’s cruel Covid-19 policy would no longer be a deterrent to popular insurrection.
“We are all in danger. The worrying economic pressure, along with the high number of Covid-19 deaths, and the inefficiency of decision-making institutions, will eventually bring the distressed people to a point where they will have nothing to lose.
This is a dangerous process that has been warned about before,” On Saturday, August 7, the Mostaghel daily issued a warning to regime officials.
While the death toll of Iran’s coronavirus outbreak is nearing 360,000, the regime continues to delay purchasing Covid-19 vaccines and is poised on inflicting even more pain and damage on the country’s population.
Ebrahim Raisi's taking reigns of the presidency coincided with the rise of Covid-19 casualties in Iran. According to the regime’s engineered statistics, the number of casualties reached 588 in a recent 24 hour period.
The highest such stat was previously reported on April 26, standing at 496 coronavirus casualties. The official statistics show the number of 40,808 cases on August 9, which is record-breaking.
Of course, it is worth noting that these numbers are not real and have been downsized. The real figure is much higher, and the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has issued daily statements.
On this topic one needs to only cite a tweet by Abbas Abdi to Raisi:
"... Let's do something acceptable today. Order the registration statistics be published so that the people, and more importantly government officials, including yourself, know that the real death toll is 2.5 more than the official figures.”
Official statistics also show that 336 cities in Iran are registered as red zones.
State statistics show that an Iranian dies every two and a half minutes. This is attributed to Covid-19 while the real perpetrator is the mullahs’ regime. The virus has been eradicated in many countries, and those countries are removing protocols such as masking. The solution is to launch a meaningful and effective nationwide vaccination effort using globally approved vaccines.
Why is vaccination delayed in Iran?
On January 9, regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei delivered a televised address, in which he clearly stipulated his opposition to purchasing Covid-19 vaccines. “The entry of American and British Covid-19 vaccines into the country is banned. I have told this to our officials and now I am saying it publicly,” he said.
"If the Americans could have made the vaccine, their country would not be in such a situation. There is no trust in the Americans either. Sometimes they want to try their vaccines on other nations!“ Khamenei added.
While literally playing with people’s lives, in the same speech Khamenei that the regime’s terrorist activities will continue by increasing their missile power.
Internal vaccine mirage
Making vaccination conditional on the production of a domestic vaccine is nothing more than a hollow promise. The purpose is far from meeting the people’s demands for vaccination.
Khamenei literally using the novel coronavirus to consolidate his hold on power. This is why he has called it a “blessing” and has refrained from making any serious move to contain the spread of the virus.
It turned out that the spread of fake news of the unveiling of domestic vaccines is to keep Covid-19 thriving and spreading across Iran.
Genocide with the name of Covid-19
Today, it has become clear that Khamenei is in dire need of an increase in deaths across Iran. Every death, in addition to establishing a climate of fear over the disease, renders frustration and despair.
In an endless chain, such a phenomenon involves members of a family and results in many mental problems. Instead of directing their anger and rage at the cause of the situation, their focus shifts on sheer survival, and depression becomes a daily feeling in their lives, resulting in a constant emittance of negative energy.
In such cases, depression replaces vitality and happiness. When a society suffers from depression and spiritual death, a dictator is able to prolong its lifespan.
When people barely have anything to eat, they spend all their time working endlessly in grief trying just to put food on the table for their families. In such circumstances, they simply cannot think of political issues and the lack of fundamental freedoms.
The regime’s supreme leader regards Covid-19 as one of his greatest allies, not a plague of the Iranian people. And to maintain his hold on power, Khamenei will resort to any and all measures, including defying science itself.
This regime has entangled the Iranian people with the seemingly endless process of merely providing the most basic needs. This prevents them from thinking about more important issues.
All the while, Iran’s November 2019 protests and the continuation of the uprisings in the city of Saravan and Khuzestan province have shown that the policy of using humans as shields against the people’s uprising is failing. In the lower strata of Iran society, anger is constantly accumulating and suddenly explodes here and there.
The genocide in Iran under the mask of Covid-19 is a heinous crime against humanity. The main culprits of this crime are Ali Khamenei and all his subordinates. This is undeniable evidence that Khamenei is to blame for the hundreds of thousands of deaths Covid-19 has inflicted on the Iranian people. And the people will remember that the next time they come to the streets to protest and call for regime change.
Today, fearing the eruption of widespread protests and uprisings, Khamenei scandalously backtracked from banning the import of vaccines, and said, "Vaccines must be supplied in any way possible, either through imports or through domestic production."
He had previously banned vaccine entry from the U.S. and Europe, leaving the population at the mercy of Coronavirus. Also, despite repeated requests from doctors and experts for a complete shutdown to contain Coronavirus, Khamenei said the issue was "specialized and needed to be investigated at the NCCT."
Moreover, in breach of all COVID-19 health protocols, Khamenei emphasized holding the Muharram ceremonies) and said that the nation and the country "needed these blessed ceremonies.”
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), expressed her deepest condolences and sympathies, especially to the people of Mashhad, who are facing a tsunami of death due to the regime's criminal and plundering policies.
She emphasized that most of the COVID-19 disaster was preventable. The corrupt system of Velayat-e-Faqih is directly responsible for these deaths. This is a crime against humanity, and Khamenei and the regime's leaders must be brought to justice for it.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
COVID-19 Claims 300,000 Victims in Iran