Patrick Maddren Scholarship & Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship Assists Students with Financial Aid Across United States

Both scholarships were founded Patrick Henry Maddren, a professional in the financial industry with a desire to support students in furthering their education.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Patrick Maddren Scholarship and Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship committees are pleased to announce they are now accepting applications from students in need of financial assistance in their pursuit of furthering their education at an accredited college or university.Today, many students work tirelessly to excel academically, but still worry about how they’ll be able to afford college. The Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship is the result of a commitment to aiding dedicated students by alleviating a portion of the financial burden associated with college.Likewise, the Patrick Maddren Scholarship is an exceptional opportunity for students seeking financial aid to complete their college education, develop leadership qualities, and build professional networks. Guided by the knowledge that higher education costs in the United States are out of reach for many students who are coming from low-income families, Patrick Henry Maddren has instituted these scholarships for students with a dedication to achieve their educational and career aspirations.“Both the Patrick Maddren Scholarship and the Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship each award a scholarship to 2 students annually,” says a spokesperson for the committees. “The most recent recipients of the Patrick Maddren Scholarship are Alexis Freeman of Hawaii Pacific University and Uyioghosa ‘James’ Ebomoyi of DePaul University. The most recent recipients of the Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship are Amelio Lo of Harvard College and Moira Dinkins of Boston College.”At their core, both awards are given to students who exemplify a commitment to academic excellence. To be eligible, students must be a U.S.-based student with a good academic record and who also demonstrates leadership qualities in and out of school.To apply for the Mr. Maddren’s scholarships, please visit https://www.PatrickMaddrenScholarship.com and https://www.PatrickHenryMaddrenScholarship.com before December 15th, 2021.About Patrick Henry MaddrenPatrick Henry Maddren is an entrepreneur with a vision: he wishes to help students achieve their educational goals and fulfill their career aspirations. Mr. Maddren is married with two children and plays an active role in his community. He is the Founder of the Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship and Patrick Maddren Scholarship, both programs which are aimed towards providing financial assistance to high school and college students in need of financial aid. Patrick Maddren firmly believes that everyone should have equal opportunities and access to education, and it is his hope that through his scholarship programs, he is able to help students lead productive lives and attain the highest level of success possible.Patrick Maddren began his career in the financial industry in 2003. Successfully acquiring his first of many professional licenses and securing a role with a nationally recognized firm, Mr. Maddren excelled and quickly moved up the ranks on Wall Street, eventually being named Managing Director, where he managed over 25 licensed sales representatives and built one of the top revenue-generating offices at the company.Always an advocate for education, Patrick honed and refined his skills to ensure he was always positioned to bring maximum value to any role he held. Having acquired a vast knowledge of the mechanics of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), Mr. Maddren has participated in several Pre-IPO transactions including Twitter, Square, MongoDB, Pinterest, Wish, Palantir Technologies, and Airbnb.Leveraging his broad international customer base and 18 years of experience, Patrick fulfilled his career goal and co-founded the private investment fund, GoldStreet Holdings Limited Partnership, in 2020.