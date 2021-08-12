Christopher Veale Scholarship Assisting Minority Students Across the United States

The scholarship committee is announcing the winner of its prestigious 2021 scholarship award.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Christopher Veale Scholarship committee is pleased to announce the 2021 recipient of its prestigious award - Aysha Vaughan, of Old Dominion University.Founded by Christopher Frederic Veale, a South Florida entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, the Christopher Veale Scholarship was created to provide much-needed aid and access to higher education and opportunities that often eludes under-served and under-privileged communities and students.“With many career paths that provide liveable wages requiring a degree, the importance of college becomes even clearer,” says Mr. Veale. “Our hope is that through this scholarship, we are able to assist in defraying a portion of the financial load associated with college costs. The essay and application Aysha submitted is a perfect exemplar of a commitment to excellence in education and in life, despite the obstacles life threw her way. Our team is proud to support such an extraordinary student in her continued pursuit of higher education and success.”The Christopher Veale Scholarship is open twice per year to all students who adhere to the following guidelines:- Be a high school senior accepted to an accredited college or university, or a student currently enrolled in an accredited college or university- Possess a minimum weighted GPA of 3.0- Identify as a member of a minority group- Submit a 500-to-800-word essay detailing one challenge you or your family has had to overcome, and what steps you took to overcome the obstacles you facedThe Christopher Veale Scholarship is an outstanding opportunity for high achieving and motivated minority students. In addition to academic performance, the scholarship committee takes into consideration applicants’ personal leadership skills, perseverance, and ability to overcome adversity as communicated in their application essays.For more information on the Christopher Veale Scholarship and how to apply, please visit https://www.ChristopherVealeScholarship.com About Christopher Frederic VealeChristopher Frederic Veale is an entrepreneur, investor, and a philanthropist with a passion for providing access. He knows the issue of access to quality higher education and, consequently, opportunities are two of the most pervasive issues plaguing minority communities today. This is why he founded the Christopher Veale Scholarship to reward dedicated students with the aid necessary to continue pursuing their dreams.Christopher Veale is a veteran of the financial markets and an avid writer, currently composing a financial and personal development book. He obtained his formal education while attending Suffolk College and Hofstra University in New York. Mr. Veale is committed to making higher education more accessible and lower the financial barriers of college attendance, while highlighting the accomplishments of promising future professionals through The Christopher Veale Scholarship.