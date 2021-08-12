Sparlay adds iDenfy's Biometric Identity Verification to Secure Digital Onboarding

iDenfy is to ensure that Sparlay’s betting platform is protected from fraudulent accounts.

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ID verification software company iDenfy announced today that they have partnered with online gaming industry startup Sparlay Sparlay is a free, peer-to-peer sports betting platform created to empower sports bettors to take control of their own destiny. With Sparlay’s patented algorithms, users can choose their own lines/spreads/odds and even challenge specific users or go up against the public.iDenfy is an ID verification company that helps clients mitigate fraudulent transactions via software that accurately confirms end users using artificial intelligence.With sports betting being a highly regulated industry subject to a wide array of international and national regulations, the partnership allows Sparlay to ensure that only those who are in legal territories will be able to deposit and wager real funds. In addition to verifying customer identity, iDenfy runs users against anti-terrorist and anti-money laundering watchlists, keeping customers fully protected.Sparlay CEO and founder Elliott Workman emphasized the security of the app as key in his decision to partner with iDenfy, “iDenfy was an easy choice,” he said. “They offer affordable pricing and a very technical platform we can depend on. My customers feel safe knowing they can play on Sparlay legally and fairly.”iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde welcomed Sparlay as the latest addition to the iDenfy portfolio, “This partnership allows us to continue expanding into the gaming industry, where safety and security are essential. We have full confidence in the capabilities of our identity verification technology to aid in safe online betting and are excited to enable Sparlay to grow as a result of our relationship.”About iDenfyiDenfy provides online identity verification services for financial, sharing-economy, gaming industries. iDenfy was awarded “Startup of Lithuania” in 2018. In 2019 became ‘Startup of the Kaunas City’ and in 2020 won the ‘Fintech Startup Of The Year Award’.For more information and business inquiries, please visit www.idenfy.com