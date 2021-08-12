DC Health Encourages District Residents to Continue to Get Tested for COVID-19

(Washington, DC) On Thursday, August 12, at 11 am, DC Health and members of the DC COVID-19 Community Corps will be on site at Dorothy Height Library, one of the 16 pick-up and drop off locations for Test Yourself DC. Test Yourself DC is a program offering the option to either take a COVID-19 test onsite or drop off a test sample at the closest DC Library drop box at no cost. The program enables individuals to take a COVID-19 test from the comfort of their home without having to wait in line at a testing site. The Test Yourself DC kits can be used on individuals 18 years of age or older or by children ages 3 and older with the assistance of a parent or legal guardian. Members of the DC COVID-19 Community Corps will be demonstrating how straightforward the process is to not only take the at-home COVID-19 test kit sample, but to drop off the test sample as well. Press is also encouraged to demonstrate the Test Yourself DC program process for viewers. For the pick-up and drop offs locations and other information, please visit testyourself.dc.gov. When: Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11 am Who: Steven L. Walker, Director, Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments Patrick Ashley, Sr. Deputy Director at DC Health DC COVID-19 Community Corps Where: Dorothy Height Library 3935 Benning Road, NE *Closest Metro Station: Minnesota Avenue Station* Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP at [email protected].