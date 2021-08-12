Submit Release
UNMISS expresses concern at division within the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO)

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is concerned at the division that has developed within the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), and which led to clashes between factions in Magenis last week.

“UNMISS is committed to supporting the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and it is important that this process continues to move forward at pace,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mr. Nicholas Haysom.

“Therefore, we join with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers, the Presidency, and civil society groups in calling for the SPLM-IO factions, and indeed, all signatory parties to work together to overcome their differences peacefully.” “It is also important for all stakeholders to expedite the implementation of the transitional security arrangements, including the graduation and deployment of unified forces, which is now critically needed.”

