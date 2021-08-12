Donna Jermer Joins Insuritas as Chief Marketing Officer

Donna Jermer, Chief Marketing Officer of Insuritas

Ms. Jermer is a nationally recognized leader in shaping, designing, and driving marketing agendas.

Donna will work with our partners to build customer share, increase recurring non-interest income, and increase the number of new and retained insurance policies in our clients’ addressable markets.” — Matt Chesky, President of Insuritas

HARTFORD, CT, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas is pleased to announce that Donna Jermer has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Jermer is a nationally recognized leader in shaping, designing, and driving marketing agendas. She will be responsible for Insuritas’ strategic marketing efforts and providing Insuritas partners with turnkey customer acquisition best practices. Her focus will be on designing and optimizing data-driven marketing solutions that include omnibus campaign frameworks built for speed, testing, and analytics insights. Ms. Jermer joins Insuritas with an extraordinary track record of top and bottom-line growth achieved through strategic development and execution.

“We are delighted Donna has joined our leadership team. Her marketing leadership at Swiss Re and RGAx will be a wonderful addition to our efforts to further optimize our customer acquisition strategies and deploy new technology to increase customer level engagement and user experience, which in turn will drive further growth in our partners’ agencies,” noted Jeffrey Chesky, Chairman and CEO of Insuritas.

Matt Chesky, President of Insuritas commented; “Donna and her team will work with our partners nationally to build customer share, increase recurring non-interest income, and dramatically increase the number of new and retained insurance policies in our clients’ addressable markets. Leveraging our multi-year investment in an integrated CRM and Agency Management System with SalesForce and Marketing Cloud, Donna will drive a rapid expansion of our clients’ customer acquisition efforts, connecting retail and small business customers into our agency ecosystem to accelerate engagement between our clients’ insurance agencies and their customers and members, driving new policy quotes, policies in force and increased NPS outcomes.”

Donna Jermer is based in Florida and has more than 25 years of strategic marketing experience in multiple industries, from financial services and consumer packaged goods to retail, including time with iptiQ by Swiss Re and RGAx. Donna is a recognized contributor on the Forbes Communication Council and earned her BBA degree in business and marketing research from Bowling Green State University, and a mini MBA in social media marketing from Rutgers University.