Rotating Machines for Biofuels Market to rise at CAGR of 6.65% through 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rotating Machines for Biofuels Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Rotating Machines for Biofuels Market Research Report, Machine Type, Production Process and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market grow at a rate of 6.65% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Rotating machinery or turbomachinery is a machine with a turning segment that moves energy to a liquid or the other way around. Therefore, in a turbomachine, there is energy move between the liquid and the rotor. A biofuel is any fluid fuel obtained from organic materials such as trees, agricultural wastes, or grass. Biofuel can be delivered from any carbon source that can be renewed quickly, such as plants. Rotating machines such as compressors, fans, and turbines are integral to the biofuel production process.



The important players operating in the global rotating machines for biofuels market are –

GEA Group (Germany)

Corken Inc. (US)

Howden (UK)

WITTIG

A Gardner Denver Company (US)

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

Ingersoll Rand (Ireland)

Flowserve (US)

Opra Turbines (Netherlands)

Air Control Industries (UK)

Siemens (Germany)

Hamworthy Heating (UK)

MAN Energy (Germany).

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging and high-growth segments. The market data comprises the necessary assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the rotating machines for biofuels market, including high-growth regions and/or countries and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.



By region, the rotating machines for biofuels market is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific dominates the rotating machines for biofuels market. It is one of the largest regional markets for rotating machines for biofuel. There is an increased demand for energy in the region because of the growing population and rising per capita disposable income in the region. Moreover, these rapidly growing economies in this region are also the top polluters in the world. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase significant growth due to the region's abundant availability of natural resources.

The global market for rotating machines for biofuels is segmented based on machine type, production process, and region.

Based on machine type, the global rotating machines for biofuels market has been segmented into compressors, fans, turbines, and gas heaters. The compressors segment held a share of 22.5% of the global rotating machines for biofuels market. By production process, the global rotating machines for biofuels market has been classified into transesterification, gasification, fermentation, and others. The transesterification segment held an18.0% share of the rotating machines for biofuels market.

By machine type, the rotating machines for biofuels market has been segmented into compressors, turbines, gas heaters, and fans. The compressors segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Compressors are used in several biofuels production processes, such as fermentation and transesterification. It is used for handling the wet and contaminated gases created during biofuel production. In addition, oil-free compressors are used for solutions such as pressure energy storage, hydrogen pipeline feed, and liquefaction.

By production process, the rotating machines for biofuels market has been classified into transesterification, gasification, fermentation, and others. The transesterification process is a method of biofuel production in which vegetable oils, animal fats, or waste cooking oils are used to produce conventional biodiesel. This process converts oils and fats into biodiesel and glycerine. In the transesterification process, a glyceride reacts with an alcohol (typically methanol or ethanol) in the presence of a catalyst forming fatty acid alkyl esters and alcohol to produce biodiesel eventually.



Segmentation of Market covered in the research:



Information by Machine Type (Compressors, Fans, Turbines, and Gas Heaters), Production Process (Transesterification, Gasification, Fermentation, and Others) and Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific))



