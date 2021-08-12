New African's youth issue opens a window into the fascinating world of Africa's young men and women

To coincide with the global celebrations and events to mark International Youth Day (12th August 2021), the London based New African magazine (www.NewAfricanmagazine.com) has released its Special Issue on African youth.

The August / September issue of the magazine has been Guest Edited by as number of talented and thoughtful young Africans from the continent’s various regions and from different backgrounds.

The bumper issue opens a window into the fascinating world of Africa’s youth – their hopes, aspirations, fears, ambitions as well as their areas of interest in their wider societies. Given that the demographic majority in Africa today is young, this issue provides a crucial insight into their thoughts and feelings.

The guest editors each present their vision of what their dream Africa would look like and how it can be achieved. They also discuss the impact of Covid on their lives and livelihoods.

They invite other young Africans to contribute interesting and profound articles on African life, ranging from how to cope with sexual trauma, the spiritual journey of a traditional healer, the power of art to mend broken societies, the burden of tradition and adult expectations, moving beyond aid, the relationship between family structures and life opportunities, the reality of being in a mixed race family and so on.

A major feature of the issue is that some of Africa’s great icons have given their time and attention to respond candidly to interviews from Africa’s youth. These include Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Nigerian business genius Tony Elumelu and one of Africa’s greatest authors, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The issue also contains a survey of youth attitudes to the growing impact of climate change.

In addition, all the regular features that have made New African the largest selling English Language pan-African magazine for the past 50 years – such as some of the sharpest, most thought-provoking commentaries and opinions, high-level political analysis, top quality reviews of the arts and thrilling sports coverage – are in full flow.

The August / September 2021 issue of New African magazine is already a social media sensation.

