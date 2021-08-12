NICE 'N CLEAN® DELIVERS SUSTAINABILITY AND WELLNESS FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL WITH SANI-HANDS® HIGH-ALCOHOL HAND WIPES

Nice 'N CLEAN® Sani-Hands® Sanitizing Hand Wipes are made with sustainable, plant-based fiber and contain 70% alcohol from plant-based sources.

Number One Brand of Healthcare Hand Wipes Offers Consumers Plant-Based, 70% Alcohol Formulation to Address COVID-19 Protection

ORANGEBURG, NY, ROCKLAND, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nice-Pak, a global leader in wet wipes, introduces their latest innovation for back-to-school with Nice 'N CLEAN® Sani-Hands® Sanitizing Hand Wipes for the consumer market. A milestone in Nice-Pak’s corporate commitment to both sustainability and wellness, the new product features 70% alcohol from plant-based sources.

“Practicing good hand hygiene is critical to protecting family health as we prepare to return to school and the workplace,” said Robert Julius, Chief Executive Officer, Nice-Pak. “Nice 'N CLEAN® Sani-Hands® high-alcohol sanitizing hand wipes offer consumers a sustainable option for removing bacteria and dirt more effectively than gel sanitzers.”

The Nice-Pak/PDI family of companies boasts the number one brand of healthcare and foodservice hand wipes with the Sani-Hands® brand family†, introduced in 2003, and are now bringing this important brand addition to the consumer market. Studies have shown that hand wipes are more effective than gels when it comes to removing bacteria, dirt, and impurities from hands.* Nice ‘N CLEAN® Sani-Hands® Sanitizing Hand Wipes are formulated with moisturizing aloe and vitamin E, so they are gentle enough to use on children’s fingers. Each wipe is made with sustainable, plant-based fibers.

“In consumer studies**, we found that killing bacteria and 70% alcohol are the top motivating claims that drive purchase,” said Mike Lyons, General Manager and Vice President of Brands, Nice-Pak. “With Nice ‘N CLEAN® Sani-Hands® Sanitizing Hand Wipes, parents can feel confident sending their kids to the classroom knowing they can safely and gently keep their hands clean.”

Nice ‘N CLEAN® Sani-Hands® Sanitizing Hand Wipes are available in a 24-count box of individually-wrapped wipes. Each single wipe fits easily into pockets, purses, backpacks and diaper bags for convenient on-the-go cleaning when soap and water are not available.

The timing for the launch is central for back-to-school, with most school districts across the U.S. planning in-person instruction this fall and the delta variant fueling an uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recommend consumers use hand sanitizing products that contains at least 60% alcohol to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its many variants when handwashing is not an option.

Nice 'N CLEAN® Sani-Hands® Sanitizing Hand Wipes with 70% alcohol will be available at the following retail locations:

Nationwide at Walmart

Amazon

The Nice ‘N CLEAN® brand website: Nicencleanwipes.com

Ahold Delhaize

About Nice ‘N CLEAN®

In 1960, Nice-Pak shipped its first products to customers under the Nice 'N CLEAN® brand. To support Nice-Pak’s commitment to sustainability, most Nice 'N CLEAN® wipes are made with plant-based fibers from trees in environmentally-managed forests. Over the years, the Nice 'N CLEAN® product family has expanded and now includes baby wipes, sanitizing and antibacterial hand wipes, disinfecting wipes, flushable wipes and lens wipes.

About Nice-Pak

Headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak is a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of pre-moistened wipes. Since 1957, Nice-Pak and its family of companies, including its sister company PDI, have been the go-to choice for surface and skin hygiene in hospitals, restaurants, and homes around the world. The portfolio of Nice-Pak brands includes Nice 'N CLEAN®, GRIME BOSS®, and Wet-Nap® as well as private label brands.

Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets. These include many firsts, such as the original Wet-Nap® wipes for food service; the development of both the first alcohol swab and disinfecting wipes for hospitals in 1963; the first resealable baby wipes travel pack for on-the-go portability in 1986; the disinfecting wipe in 1987; the antimicrobial alcohol gel hand wipe in 2003; the Eco-Pak for household disinfecting in 2010; and the first dispersible wipe made with plant-based material in 2014. Visit Nicepak.com to learn more.

# # #



†Source: Based on GHX 4th Quarter 2020 data for Sani-Hands® Instant Hand Sanitizer Use

*https://specialpathogenslab.com/alcohol-based-wipes-significantly-more-effective-than-rubs-in-reducing-bacteria-and-spores-findings-could-impact-hospital-acquired-infections/

**Data supplied by 360 Market Reach for Nice-Pak Products