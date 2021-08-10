Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona on President Biden’s Nomination of Amy Loyd

"I am grateful that President Biden has nominated Amy Loyd to serve as Assistant Secretary for the Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education (OCTAE) at the U.S. Department of Education. Amy has dedicated her professional life to expanding equity and opportunity in education. Amy’s experiences building strong partnerships across sectors will be integral in helping to further the Biden administration’s goal that all learners across America are able to access high-quality, robust pathways both to college and to careers. I am grateful for the many ways in which Amy already has served the Department, and I look forward to her swift confirmation.”

About Amy Loyd

Prior to joining the Biden-Harris Administration, Amy Loyd was a vice president at Jobs for the Future where she designed and led programs across the United States that improve education and workforce outcomes. Her work at JFF focused on state and regional policies, practices, and cross-sector partnerships that engaged K-12 education, community colleges, adult education, workforce development, economic development, and employers to build systems of college and career pathways. She also oversaw JFF’s work in workforce development with a lens on economic advancement, state and federal policy, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. She previously was the director of education at Cook Inlet Tribal Council, leading a network of schools providing culturally responsive education, training, and wraparound services to the Alaska Native and Native American communities. Dr. Loyd attended Santa Fe Community College and Northern New Mexico Community College, and holds a bachelor's degree from St. John's College and a doctorate in education leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where she was an adjunct lecturer on building career pathways to increase opportunity and equity.