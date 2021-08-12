All set for Iraq's largest industry specific event: The 4th Agro Pack & 2nd Iraq plastprintpack 2021 in Erbil

Official country pavilions from Afghanistan, Iran, Netherlands and Turkey; ArLeAM is the Platinum Sponsor 2021.

Iraq's largest agrofood event, Agro Pack Iraq Erbil, is building on the huge success of its three previous editions, most recently from 20 to 23 November 2019, when 151 exhibitors (https://bit.ly/3sbi9gT) discussed business with 7,245 trade visitors from across Iraq. And Iraq's largest plastprintpack event expands on its highly successful debut in Baghdad in April 2019.

To create synergies for exhibitors and trade visitors alike, the 4th Agro Pack (www.iraq-agrofood.com) & 2nd Iraq plastprintpack (www.ppp-Iraq.com) will be held simultaneously at the Erbil International Fairground from 23 to 26 November 2021.

Agro Pack & Iraq plastprintpack are jointly organised by the leading Turkish organiser So Fuar and the German exhibition specialist fairtrade, with the two organisers pooling the expertise of their teams for the success of the event. So Fuar, in addition to their headquarters in Istanbul, also maintain an office in Erbil, Iraq‘s bustling and safe economic metropolis and the gateway to all of Iraq.

The event is all set to become a major international event as already by the end of July 2021, exhibitors from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United States have registered and there are still many more to come.

Official country pavilions from Afghanistan, Iran, Netherlands and Turkey

Afghanistan Pavilion “Afghan…Naturally” Afghan dried fruit, nuts, seeds, spices and other horticultural products will be presented under the banner ‘Afghan… Naturally’ by a delegation of Afghan exhibitors. This is the first year that Afghan businesses will be exhibiting in Iraq, although trade between the two countries has been buoyant for several years – particularly in relation to sesame seed, dried apricots, pistachios and sorghum. The Afghan businesses planning to participate already have connections with Iraq that they are looking to expand upon.

Iran Pavilion: More than thirty Iranian companies will showcase their products and solutions in the official Iranian pavilion, supported by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

Holland Pavilion: The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Tehran has booked the official Holland Pavilion where Dutch exhibitors will present their products.

Turkey Pavilion: A large Turkish pavilion with around sixty exhibitors is being organised and supported by the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

Many market leaders from Kurdistan and the entire Iraq will of course also be represented with major stands, and individual exhibitors are expected from around the globe.

ArLeAM is the Platinum Sponsor of Agro Pack Iraq Erbil 2021

The organisers are delighted to announce that ArLeAM (www.ArLeAM.com), the Armenian leader in agricultural production and intelligent sorting production lines for fruits and vegetables, has become the official Platinum Sponsor of Agro Pack Iraq Erbil 2021.

ArLeAM started off as an Armenian agricultural holding creating intensive orchards using modern European technologies. In parallel, intelligent sorting production lines for fruits and vegetables were introduced.

On their 78 sqm stand, ArLeAM will be presenting both, their agro products and their sorting production lines for fruit and vegetables.

Iraq plastprintpack 2021 to grow at market speed

Iraq plastprintpack 2019 exhibitors included global leaders such as EREMA and Wittmann Battenfeld from Austria, Cantoni from Italy, Shanghai Jwell and Shanghai Jinhu Extrusion from China, IPS Integrated Packaging Systems from the UAE, Remak Makina from Turkey and many leading Iranian companies such as Almas Film, Arya Pu Pack Machine, Apaden Plast, Isfahan Moghadam, Pamian Print, Pasargad Polymer, Poolad Injection Molding Machines, SLZ, Tak Packing, Tavan Machine Pouya and Zarrin Nylon Parsian.

For Iraq plastprintpack 2021, the organisers expect the event to grow at market growth rate, and this is truly remarkable as the following facts show.

-Since all plastics raw materials are imported, mainly from the Middle East, Asia and Europe, the Iraqi market has great potential for commodity exporters. Between 2007 and 2017, the import of plastic raw materials grew by 37% annually, from 9 kt to 210 kt, a plus of one thousand percent! The country's plastic consumption shows an annual growth of 29% over the same period. It has grown 16-fold from 15 kt in 2009 to 249 kt in 2018 and is estimated at 404 kt in 2022. (EUROMAP)

-Between 2015 and 2019, Iraq’s imports of plastics technology increased with an annual growth rate of 16.7%, from € 21 million to € 39 million. (VDMA) This makes Iraq the third largest Arab importing country of such technology in the Middle East. Continuous growth is expected in the coming years.

-Iraq is also an important buyer of printing & paper converting technology in the Arab Middle East. From 2017 to 2019, Iraq’s printing & paper technology imports increased by 30%, from € 5 to € 11 million. (VDMA)

-Between 2015 and 2019, Iraq’s imports of packaging technology increased with an annual growth rate of 26%, from € 31 million to € 78 million. (VDMA) This makes Iraq the third largest Arab importing country of such technology in the Middle East.

Iraq: Decent trade surplus expected for 2021

With exports of hydrocarbons worth US$ 34.3 billion and imports worth US$ 30.7 billion, Iraq is expected to achieve a decent trade surplus of US$ 3.7 billion in 2021. The GDP is expected to grow by 1.1% in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022. (GTAI, May 2021)

Another important fact: With 41 million inhabitants, Iraq is one of the three most populous countries in the Arab world, after Egypt and on a par with Algeria. Its population is expected to grow to 71 million by 2050. With 58% of the population younger than 25, the country has an enormously young and aspiring population.

Agro Pack Iraq Erbil covers the entire value chain from field to fork, consisting of:

Iraq agro + poultry

Interestingly, Iraq is the Middle East’s second largest importer of agricultural machinery. Right after Saudi Arabia and well before Iran and the UAE. (VDMA)

And Iraqi Kurdistan’s poultry industry has dramatically increased over the past five years. There are now 2,000 chicken farms in the Kurdistan Region, producing nearly 190 tons of meat annually. Iraq is the main buyer of Kurdistan’s chicken. Annually, Kurdistan Region’s businessmen and companies buy at least 100-130 thousand tons of live chickens from Kurdistan’s farms and send them to the rest of Iraq alive. Given an average price of 2,000 dinars for each kilo, the trade is worth US$ 216 million.

Iraq imports chicken from 19 countries, the lion’s share coming from Turkey, Brazil, USA, and Ukraine, according to official figures from Iraq’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Iraq food + bev tec

Between 2015 and 2019, Iraq’s imports of food & beverage process & packaging technology increased with an annual growth rate of 17.5%, from € 76 million to € 145 million. (VDMA) This makes Iraq the third largest Arab importing country of such technologies in the Middle East. A clear signal of the political will to expand local food production and the „Made-in-Iraq“-trend. Continuous growth is expected in the coming years.

Iraq food ingredients

With 41 million inhabitants, Iraq has long been one of the three largest food markets in the Arab world, after Egypt and on an equal footing with Algeria. Expenditure in the F&B sector is growing steadily, and F&B production is by far the largest segment of the Iraqi processing industry. Accordingly, the demand for food and beverage ingredients is rising continuously.

Iraq food + hospitality

Iraq regularly imports US$ six to eight billion worth of food and agricultural products annually. The value of food production in Iraq amounts to between US$ three to four billion. (FAOSTAT). This makes Iraq one of the largest markets for food & beverage products in the Middle East - still undersupplied. The development is extremely promising.

For more information: www.iraq-agrofood.com www.ppp-Iraq.com Pictures in high resolution can be requested by email (l.leiser@fairtrade-messe.de).

