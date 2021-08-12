Car Covers Market Size Worth USD 1,345.4 Million by 2028 at 4.15% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Car Covers Market Insights and Industry Analysis by End Use (Individual and Vehicle Manufacturers), Distribution Channel (Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others) and Non-Store-Based), Product Type (Conventional, Automatic, and Semi-Automatic), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),“ Car Covers Market Information by End Use, Distribution Channel, and Product Type, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is projected to reach USD 1,345.4 Million by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.15%.

Market Scope

Car covers offer support in protecting the vehicle from bird droppings, sap, dirt, dust, tree leaves, moisture, UV rays, salty air, and other impurities. Furthermore, car covers aid in defending the car from damaging sun rays, which may impair the inside electronic system of the car, such as air conditioning, car stereo, and internal devices.

Competitive Landscape

The Renowned Companies in the Car Covers Market are:

Confezioni Andrea Italia Srl (Italy)

Classic Additions Ltd (UK)

California Car Cover Co. (US)

MacNeil Automotive Products Limited (US)

Polco Pvt. Ltd (India)

Coverwell (India)

Rampage Products (Georgia)

Market Drivers

The Global Car Covers Market is projected to observe momentous growth throughout the forecast period owing to the budding demand for cars, chiefly of automobiles, due to the intensifying consumer disposable revenue and huge variations in the standard of life of customers. The collective consciousness among customers concerning vehicle safety is anticipated to drive the Car Covers Market Development. Car covers are utilized to protect the cars parked outdoors and indoors from the dangerous effects of many environmental mishaps such as snowfall, sunshine, rains, and storm.

Car Covers Market COVID 19 Analysis

The market outlook for car covers is optimistic. The stay-at-home guidelines instituted globally by governments have limited people from going out completely. Due to this development, the demand for car covers has increased greatly. Customers are primarily keeping their cars parked outside their homes, leading to further bolstering of demand for car covers. As a result, a huge demand for car covers is estimated to be created in the future, as they assist in protecting the cars from dust, tree leaves, dirt, sap, moisture, UV rays, salty air, bird droppings, and other pollutants. Companies such as AUCTIMO have come up with a car cover in orange stripes that is water-resistant in type. This car cover is sewn by means of top-notch Taffeta, which safeguards its toughness, compact size and tear resistance. Along with this, the offered product can be applied to the Mahindra XUV 300 perfectly and shelters your vehicle from front to back bumpers. Presented with buckles and a robust belt, this car cover is provided in the 25 x 5 x 10 cm measurement and weighs about 900 grams.

Market Segmentation

In the end use segment, the individual segment is anticipated to display a higher CAGR for the duration of the forecast. In the distribution channel segment, the non-store-based held a greater market share in the worldwide car covers the market in the forecast period. The conventional segment reported for the main market share in the forecast period and is appraised to retain its domination globally in the product type segment. Lately, the Honest Outfitters Dog Car Seat Cover was launched to save their seats from their companions. The covers are intended to withstand spills, scratches, and accidents; this tough and waterproof seat cover is created with four coats of protection so that the seats in the car are defended. It also fastens against the seat and is fortified with rubber backings, thick straps, a secure headrest buckle, and side flaps to guarantee that it won't slip off when the car moves during the trip. In case of accidents, the covers can be wiped clean or can be cleaned with a handheld vacuum to remove the droppings.

Regional Insights

The North American Regional Market reported for the major Car Cover Market Share in the forecast period. The North American Car Cover Market is estimated to grow greatly owing to the development of advanced car covers such as automatic and semi-automatic car covers, the collective call for automobiles, and expanding consumer alertness about car safety. Boyne Capital has recently announced that one of its associates has acquired a bulk interest in CarCovers.com, a marketing e-commerce company concentrated on vehicle covers and associated vehicle protection products. Reinforced by in-house product expansion, order completion, and customer service roles, as well as industry-leading warranty handling, CarCovers brings a differentiated client experience and value proposal that has driven its fast growth within the vehicle protection group. The Asia-Pacific Car Cover Market is a novel revenue compartment for the Worldwide Car Covers Market. The customers in the Asia-Pacific regional market are progressively becoming conscious of the need to maintain their car, thus promoting the development of the Car Covers Market in the impending period.

