Duo Meidini Hutagalung and Investindo take on the world of legal translations as the most reputable names in Indonesia

Recognized as one of Indonesia’s best translators, Meidini Hutagalung from Investindo has become a leading brand in the world in legal and business translations

USA, August 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading world-class translation agency, Investindo from Jakarta, Indonesia is rapidly exceeding expectations as skills and expertise of legal translations become ever more important. The agency with the help of Meidini Hutagalung has secured multinational deals with corporations and law firms around the world which have quickly placed them on the map. As a result, Investindo and Meidini have become a powerful force in the industry, looking to set a high standard when it comes to legal translations.Now a global force, Meidini Hutagalung from Investindo, a professional legal translation agency of PT Trimars Perkasa Abadi leads the agencys’ legal translation department to help ensure accurate and high-quality translations are delivered. The work Meidini has completed with Hadiputranto Hadinoto and Partners and more recently with Hiswara Bunjamin Tandjung has helped place her at the forefront of her industry. Leading with years of experience Meidini now houses an extensive knowledge of legal terms and jargon, making her one of the most established legal translators in Indonesia. A recent mention by a spokesperson from Investindo stated ‘Medini understands and delivers work that is accurate in every way possible. She garners the ability to work under pressure which is an imperative skill in the official document translations business.’The use of the Indonesian language has become mandatory for all legal and binding agreements involving an Indonesian party. Now the work done by Meidini alongside Investindo has brought in major multinational clients from all over the east, including Hong Kong, Singapore, and even Australia. Investindo has become a reputable agency in the country that delivers fast, accurate, and high-quality legal and business document translations of any stature. With Meidini as part of the team, Investindo is quickly setting a high standard for legal translations.Meidini, who believes no job is ever too big, or too small to undertake, mentions ‘never say no to any job, no matter how big, difficult or challenging it may be. It’s good to know your limits and how far your experience may stretch, but a good translator can undertake any job without hesitation. Always listen to your client, and make sure you know what they want because that’s how you know they will come back!’’ Both Meidini and Investindo are pursuing excellence in their work, to ensure a process of meticulous detail is applied in every case. Investindo has established a methodology that can help their teams achieve their desired results.The field of translation is a cross-border industry that has to account for various objectives, cultures, and audiences. It has become imperative that Investindo appoints only the most experienced and well-knowledged translators to complete the work. Their legal translation agency has an in-house team of talented translators, including Meidini, which has helped them become a brand trusted by international companies.More about InvestindoInvestindo, an agency of PT Trimars Perkasa Abadi, has assisted to carry out legal translation services to more than 230 organizations in many parts of the world. Their extensive list of prominent clients includes, among other Witara Cakra Advocates, Hadiputranto, Hadinoto & Partners, Credit Suisse, General Electric Energy, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, and PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia. With a dedicated team of trained and specialized in-house translators, Investindo has become a global agency for multinational and multi-level legal translations.The agency, which has more than 10 years of industry experience, is a specialist label for corporate and legal translations in Indonesia. Assisting some of the country’s most reputable law firms and corporations, their large-scale projects and leading team of translators have helped them document an attractive dossier of high-profile cases.Overall, Investindo specialized in legal translations, but in recent years has started to adapt the translation of marketing materials and technical documents. With an adequate number of translators working from their Jakarta offices, Investindo is a top-ranked translation agency with more than a decade of industry-driven experience.For more information on Investindo visit their website