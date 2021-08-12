Workers Union Sets Out It’s Green Credentials
The news comes as recent reports reveal confusion amongst politicians and traditional trade unions about how to tackle the climate crisis.
A spokesperson for The Workers Union said: ‘There’s a clear pathway to reversing the devastating effects of climate change. It involves investing in green jobs and technology, consuming less and brokering a holistic hand in hand approach to managing our business and the environment.
‘What it does not involve, is sordid squabbling and unseemly attempts to maintain power by people who should know better. In recent days, we have witnessed the unedifying sight of the Leader of the Opposition issuing his own climate roadmap, while his constituency party backs an alternative “socialist green new deal”.
‘Meanwhile, traditional trade unions, so long the guardians of outdated models of labour relations, carry on investing in big offices and big networks of people to support their increasingly ineffective operations. The irony will not be lost on hard-working members of those organisations. They want solutions to their problems, not barons building unnecessary hotels, burning fossil fuels or spending members subs on corporate junkets.’
The need to adapt to a different way of working has been given fresh impetus by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), who’ve warned that major changes to the Earth’s climate are now inevitable.
In a wide-ranging report, climate scientists said that temperatures are likely to rise 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial revolution levels, with potentially catastrophic results for people all over the world. Only deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions will avoid further chaos represented by extreme weather events and environmental devastation.
‘The IPCC’s report makes sobering reading. We have to take affirmative action to halt runaway climate change, and we have to do it now.
‘That’s why we’re taking the time to remind our members that environmental concerns are at the heart of the way we do business.
‘Our union is a light, but not lightweight operation, that leverages the power of modern technology to look after our members’ interests.
‘We don’t do gas-guzzling, flash premises or air-miles – we’re lean, green and ready to face the challenges of the future, today.’
The Workers Union on Working Green Smart
The future of work, indeed the future of the human race will rely on our collective ability to get more for less. That doesn’t mean that we should throw out our electrical appliances or swear to leave the car in the garage until Sunday. It means adopting ways of life that bring the benefits of increased efficiency to day-to-day living.
Despite the bleakest days of the pandemic, many of us saw in its deepest pits a glimpse of a better, less stressful, less consumption-based future. Working from home meant avoiding expensive car journeys, less struggle through congested roads and polluted air; and less time in brilliantly-lit offices.
And of course there were social benefits as well as environmental wins. Many families enjoyed more time together and parents were able to create a better work/life balance. Workers were able to get straight down to work without wasting hours commuting.
The Workers Union had these principles as part of its core business from the start. We do not run large offices with hundreds of computers with air conditioning. We do not have reps travelling all over the country burning fuel and neither do we force our staff to make wasteful car journeys to a shimmering building of chrome and glass. We prefer to keep our carbon footprint extraordinarily low, by maintaining a network of professionals in distributed teams.
We are not naïve enough to think that this is all that needs to be done – there are still many steps to take on what is likely to be a long, and difficult journey. But there is no doubt that smart, green working is the future – and one that all of us must have the wit, imagination and compassion to embrace.
Johnathan Morgan
The Workers Union
