Ideal Homes Portugal offers golden property investment opportunities

Have you heard about Portugal's Golden Visa? Read on for more details....

FARO, PORTUGAL, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking to invest in property in Portugal? Want the freedom to be able to travel freely within the Schengen Zone? Then Portugal's Golden Visa might just be the best option for you.By investing in real estate in Portugal, you can apply for the Golden Visa which not only makes travelling easier but after 5 years, you'll be able to qualify for permanent residency and citizenship. There is a minimum investment of 500,000€ required, contact the team at Ideal Homes for the T&C'S and requirements.Ideal Homes Portugal has put together some options that qualify for the visa. It is important to note, the requirements and rules surrounding the Golden Visa are changing from January 1st, 2022, so don't delay and contact the team today.Ideal Homes will ensure they are with you through the entire process from start to finish. Keep in mind if you are looking for a property but do not require the Golden Visa they will also be able to assist you.The investment opportunities below not only qualify for the Golden Visa but you will also be able to earn lucrative rental income at the same time.Both Santa Maria 2 and Dona Maria II Residences are situated in Lagos, West Algarve, an area that is very popular with tourists.The apartments in both the developments are well suited to be used as a holiday home, rental investment or even permanent residence.Santa Maria 2A stunning one , two and three bedroom development, currently under construction, can be found in a scenic area of Lagos.Perfectly located and with an excellent solar exposure, Santa Maria 2 - Apartments & Lifestyle is a fantastic project in the perfect place for those who want to stay close to everything and enjoy the best that life has to offer! There is currently a 10% discount available on these apartments.Dona Maria II ResidencesOffering a mix of spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, this development is set within one of the best visited locations in the Algarve.This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase property in a brand new development, situated close to the Lagos Marina with spectacular south facing panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. There is currently a 5% discount available on these apartments.Need help to finance your property?Ideal Homes has their own in-house mortgage broker . Why not take advantage of the low interest rates in Portugal currently and speak to a broker who can assist you to obtain the lowest rate possible.Need help with Property and Rental Management?Once you have made the investment, if you are planning to earn rental income Ideal Homes is able to provide you with rental projections and assist you with all your rental and property management requirements! Contact the team for a detailed breakdown on the units available and all the services they can assist you with.If you require more information on the units, prices or even a virtual tour please get in touch with the team at Ideal Homes Portugal on info@idealhomesportugal.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434.

