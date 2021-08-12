Compression Therapy Market Growth Is Driven By New Types Of Systems

Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players in the compression therapy market are increasingly focusing on the launching of new compression therapy systems. For instance, in 2020, AIROS Medical, Inc., a US-based medical equipment player launched AIROS 6 Sequential Compression Therapy device and Arm Plus garments to treat patients with breast cancer. AIROS 6 device and Arm Plus garment will contract upper extremity post-mastectomy medication alternatives for patients with Lymphedema. The AIROS 6 utilizes pneumatic air compression to aerate accessory garments worn on the simulated area of the body. The aeration and contraction sequences, delivered at the pressure and time destined by a physician or lymphedema therapist, move the lymphatic fluid in the precise physiological direction.

The global compression therapy market size is expected to grow from $3.23 billion in 2020 to $3.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The compression therapy market is expected to reach $4.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The rise in the geriatric population is contributing to the growth of the compression therapy market.

Major players in the compression therapy industry are 3M Health Care, ArjoHuntleigh, BSN Medical, Medi GmbH & Co KG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, SIGVARIS MANAGEMENT AG, Tactile Medical, DJO Global Inc., ConvaTec Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Julius Zorn GmbH, Bio Compression Systems Inc, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Covidien plc, Sanyleg S.r.l., Cardinal Health Inc., and Thuasne SA.

The compression therapy market consists of sales of compression therapy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the manufacturing of compression therapy products. Compression therapy is the application of elastic or inelastic wraps or garments that exert sustained external pressure over the lower extremities to relieve venous congestion thereby reducing edema and promoting the return of venous blood to the heart.

The main types of products in the compression therapy market report are compression pumps, compression stockings, compression bandages, and compression tapes. Compression pumps are either used for acute care (in the hospital, temporary) or chronic care (long term, often at home or an extended care facility). These pumps are designed to treat either venous insufficiency, lymphedema, or the treatment of DVTs, and differ in the cycle time of the squeeze. Major technology involved in compression therapy includes static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy. The compression therapy is applied in various areas including varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and others.

Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Compression Pumps, Compression Stockings, Compression Bandages, Compression Tapes), By Technique (Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy), By Application (Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment), COVID-19 Growth And Change

