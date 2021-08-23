Zoom Property Launches an Improved Mobile App with Advanced Features

Various new features have been added by Zoom Property in this newly released application version that allows an easy property buying and renting experience.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading property portal in the UAE, ZoomProperty.com , launches an improved mobile application allowing users to easily search, view, buy and rent properties online. Through this application, ZoomProperty opens a new source of property search for its users. Easy to use, fast and equipped with advanced filters, this app makes property search in UAE super easy.This property search app has mainly UAE real estate properties and projects with a slight flavour of international property. It has several features to make the property search easy, as listed below:Advance Search Filters: There are many filters available for users to apply and get narrowed-down, personalised results. The availability of these filters makes it easy to shortlist property listings that match their interest. These advanced filters include property type, location, area covered, budget, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, etc.Request a Callback: Users can get a quick response from agents or Zoom Property representatives by using the ‘request callback’ and ‘Enquire Now’ features. They just have to enter their number and full name to get the response in 75 languages, including Arabic, English, Hindi and Spanish.Hot Projects and Off Plan Properties: Users can find the top trending projects in the UAE in the “Hot Projects” section available on the main screen.Save Search: The save search feature allows users to save their last performed search. So, the next time they use the app, they will get the previously saved results on their main screen.Easy Access to Blog Section: The app offers easy access to Zoom Property’s blog section. It enables users to stay connected to what’s happening in the UAE property market and get valuable insights into the real estate sector.Agent Finder: This particular feature lets users connect with a real estate agent. They can find details about our registered agents, know about their projects and read reviews.During the past few months, the development team has been working tirelessly to improve the customer experience through the Zoom Property application. And it is believed the launch of this application will help more users to use the property portal and find the best property listings in the UAE.Zoom Property app is available for both Android and iOS smartphones.About Zoom PropertyZoom Property is the most advanced property portal in the UAE designed to assist buyers and tenants in finding the most sought-after property listings in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and other emirates. This portal features residential properties in different layouts, configurations and types, including studios, apartments, villas, penthouses, townhouses, duplexes, plots, etc. Listings for commercial properties for sale and rent in the UAE are also available at ZoomProperty. A diverse range of listings, exceptional customer services and a seamless experience are some of the factors that make Zoom Property the leading property portal in the country.###