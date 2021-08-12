Radiant Digital Solutions and Bowie State University announce partnership
The two organizations will work together on Radiant-funded research projects and collaborate to pursue key research opportunities
Bowie State University is very excited about this partnership with Radiant because it's going to connect our students who are doing groundbreaking research ...”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiant and Bowie State University have joined forces to explore novel applications of emerging technologies in a new public-private partnership intended to invigorate entrepreneurship, moving technology innovation out of the laboratory and into the marketplace.
— Dr. Shumba, Chair of BSU Department of Computer Science.
As digital transformation accelerates, emerging technologies play an increasingly critical role in differentiating businesses and providing a competitive edge. This partnership demonstrates Radiant and Bowie State’s commitment to providing opportunities by applying innovative research towards solving practical problems.
The two organizations will work together on Radiant-funded research projects and collaborate to pursue key research opportunities at institutions such as NCI, NIHM, NSF, and others.
“The Radiant and Bowie State partnership is a powerful combination. Bowie State will bring a multifaceted set of resources, skills, and talent from its faculty and students. Radiant’s experience in delivering digital transformation solutions in public and private sectors will allow us to collaborate on creativity, design thinking, and execution in building the next generation of transformative enterprise and digital products and platforms. Together we will help produce groundbreaking research and innovation that solves complex problems while helping to create opportunity for a diverse group of students,” said Shankar Rachakonda, Radiant Digital Chief Executive Officer.
"Bowie State University is very excited about this partnership with Radiant because it's going to connect our students who are doing groundbreaking research with the researchers who are working to shape the future of tech innovations. Bowie State University has talented students who are a product of our strong doctoral program, and Radiant has skilled engineers. As a result, we can work together to produce a trained workforce that will answer today's most pressing challenges and create technology to improve lives. This strong relationship is symbolic of this new partnership,” said Dr. Shumba, Chair of BSU Department of Computer Science.
About Radiant
Radiant, a Woman-Owned Small Business, delivers digital transformation and digital experience solutions for private and public sector customers. To learn more about Radiant, please visit: www.radiant.digital
About Bowie State University
Bowie State University, the first historically black public university in the State of Maryland, empowers a diverse population of students to reach their potential by providing innovative academic programs and transformational experiences as they prepare for careers, lifelong learning, and civic responsibility. To learn more about Bowie State University, please visit: www.bowiestate.edu
