Stepping Stone Medical illustrates key phlebotomy labeling requirements
Phlebotomy training specialists Stepping Stone Medical outline the importance of labeling and share several key requirements from the practice.STATESVILLE, NC, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stepping Stone Medical is a five-star rated training school specializing in phlebotomy courses and other classes for aspiring medical and administrative assistants. A crucial aspect of the phlebotomy field, the training center shares a small handful of all-important requirements on the topic of labeling.
"One of the very first lessons we teach on our phlebotomy courses concerns important labeling requirements," explains a member of the Stepping Stone Medical team, speaking from the school's training center in Iredell County, North Carolina. All specimens must be labeled immediately after collection, they go on to reveal, and directly in front of the patient.
The school exists to aid students in achieving the confidence and skills required to succeed in the rapidly growing healthcare field. Led by highly qualified instructors, the training center's programs are widely praised across the board. Past phlebotomy students, in particular, have highlighted the standard of communication, professionalism, quality, and value on offer through the school's curriculum.
According to Stepping Stone Medical, the minimum phlebotomy labeling requirements are, but not limited to, first and last name, date of birth, time of collection, and the initials of the technician responsible. "Technicians may also be required to include a medical record number and the name of the ordering physician," adds one of the school's highly qualified instructors.
Stepping Stone Medical approved by State Board of Community Colleges
Stepping Stone Medical is a proprietary school approved and licensed by the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges. The school has been further endorsed by the National Healthcareer Association to offer exams for phlebotomy, medical assisting, EKG, medical billing and coding, and medical administrative roles.
The training center is also an approved testing site for the American Heart Association to offer CPR and Heartsaver courses.
"Our next phlebotomy class starts on August 16, 2021," explains a representative for the school, returning the focus to the topic in hand. "Morning and evening courses are available," they add. Those looking to enroll in a phlebotomy training class after this date can then join a course that commences on September 18, 2021, according to the training center.
Stepping Stone Medical also recently introduced an all-new IV therapy training course. IV therapy is the latest in a growing range of classes offered by the North Carolina-based medical training center. The course is promoted as ideal for current phlebotomists, nursing assistants, or others in the medical field wishing to add to their existing certifications.
Proud to be located in the Iredell County city of Statesville, the school is now the area's number one source for medical training. With a vision for the future, the center is committed to producing qualified individuals with an understanding of medical safety and correct techniques that's unparalleled, both locally and further afield.
