At 11.1% CAGR Ultrasonic Sensor Market to Reach $10.43 Billion by 2028
Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Analysis - 2028
The ultrasonic sensor market to grow at the highest rate, owing to enormous development of the industrial sector, and growing IoT technologies in emerging economies.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Determinants of Growth
— Asavari Patil; Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics
Rise in adoption of robotics in industrial sectors, surge in usage in the healthcare industry, and adoption in the food & beverage sector drive the growth of the global ultrasonic sensor market. However, availability of substitute sensors hinders the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of surveillance drones and usage in smart applications present new opportunities in the coming years.
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ultrasonic Sensor Market by Product Type (Proximity Detection and Range Measurement), Application (Level Monitoring, Anti-Collision Detection, Distance Measurement, Object Detection, Loop Control, Robotic Sensing, and Others), End User (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global ultrasonic sensor industry generated $4.90 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10.43 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 197 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11996
Competition Analysis
Competitive analysis and profiles of the major ultrasonic sensor market players, such as Balluff GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., Baumer Group, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Turck), Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, OMRON Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Sick AG, are considered in the report.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global ultrasonic sensors market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall ultrasonic sensor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The current ultrasonic sensors market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the ultrasonic sensor market share of key vendors.
• The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.
The level monitoring segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period
Based on application, the level monitoring segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global ultrasonic sensor market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to its advantages such as time and cost savings, real-time monitoring and instant alerts, and adaptability with changing industrial needs. However, the anti-collision detection segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028, owing to technological advancements and increase in application in the healthcare sector.
Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11996
The range measurement segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on product type, the range measurement segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global ultrasonic sensor market, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to advantages of ultrasonic sensors over traditional sensors such as detection and measurement of moving objects and ability to detect small objects over long distances. However, the proximity detection segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028, owing to increase in its demand for features such as object detection over intermediate distances and the ability to operate in a wide variety of operating conditions.
Europe, followed by North America, to continue its dominant share by 2028
Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global ultrasonic sensor market, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2028. This is due to rise in its demand from consumer electronics and technological advancements across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of industrialization and low operating cost.
Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11996
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
• Proximity Detection
• Range Measurement
By Application
• Level Monitoring
• Anti-Collision Detection
• Distance Measurement
• Object Detection
• Loop Control
• Robotic Sensing
• Others
By End User
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Consumer Electronics
• Healthcare
• Food & Beverages
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
About us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn