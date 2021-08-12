Cryptocurrency Trading Now Available on Ayrro
Ayrro, an app for high-frequency stock trading, has integrated cryptocurrency trading to its AI-driven platform. Users can active in crypto trading 24/7, 365.
Ayrro can rapidly execute trades 10 times faster than a human can blink. It’s the perfect solution for crypto. Much of the wealth we’re seeing on the Leaderboard is coming from users trading crypto.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayrro, a mobile/desktop app for personalized algorithmic stock and ETF trading, has integrated cryptocurrency trading to its powerful AI-driven platform. Ayrro’s new capabilities enable users to further diversify their trading options and be active in crypto 24/7, 365 days a year.
— David Weiss, founder and CEO of Ayrro
“Ayrro’s cryptocurrency offering comes highly requested by users during our Beta testing period earlier this year, and more recently from our rise in new users,” said David Weiss, founder and CEO of Ayrro. “Ayrro can rapidly execute trades ten times faster than a human can blink. It’s the perfect solution for cryptocurrencies, whose volatile exchange rates fluctuate quickly between extreme highs and lows. Ayrro’s combined stock and cryptocurrency trading is providing investors a seamless, unified user experience.”
With just $1 invested, users can add cryptocurrencies to their existing stock/ETF portfolios on Ayrro. Transactions involving real money are executed through Robinhood. (Users can choose to trade with simulated “fake” money if they don’t have a Robinhood account.) Integrated with Cloud technologies, Ayrro enables users to create their own trading logic without any coding, and then run their algorithm in real-time stock market data. Users may also choose one of Ayrro’s “Starter Algorithms,” or pay to follow another user’s logic. Throughout the day, Ayrro automatically executes their trades once certain indicators have been met.
Ayrro also provides:
• A user-friendly interface allowing users to build their own algorithms without code.
• Automatic order executions based on user algorithms.
• Up to 15 years of historical stock prices to backtest hypothetical returns.
• Paper Money to practice trading before investing real money.
• Ayrro Classroom to learn more about the stock market and algotrading.
• Ability to auto-shadow other users’ successful logic and copy trades in real-time.
Ayrro’s gaming interface fosters friendly competition among users. The Leaderboard tracks the top traders with the best earning portfolios – and how much money they’ve made, or lost, in a given month.
“Much of the wealth we’re seeing on the Leaderboard right now is coming from our users who are trading cryptocurrencies,” noted Weiss.
Ayrro is offered in three tiers:
1. Analyst: A free subscription for simulated trading (paper trading) with fake money. Users have free access to the Ayrro Classroom; add up to 5 stocks in their portfolio, backtest their own algorithms or any of Ayrro’s “Starter Algorithms” up to five times.
2. TradeDesk: A paid subscription at $53.99/month for automatic trading through Robinhood with real money; users have unlimited backtesting and unlimited stocks in their portfolio.
3. HedgeFund: An invite-only paid subscription at $53.99/month with the same benefits as TradeDesk, with one exception. HedgeFund users receive a 50% revenue share with Ayrro whenever another user pays to see their trade logic or auto-shadows their account.
Ayrro is available for download from the Apple Store and Google Play, and its web-based app can be found at ayrro.app.
About Ayyro
Ayrro puts the power of automated stock and crypto trading in the palm of your hand. Its games-driven interface lets you follow the best traders, compare your performance, and even steal their strategy. Learn more at Ayrro.com or find it for download in Apple or Google Play. Join the Ayrro conversation on Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram.
