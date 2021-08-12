Small Town Green Beauty Pioneer Breaks The Mold With Clean Beauty Awards Win
EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its sixth year, the Clean Beauty Awards from CertClean is back to educate and provide planet-conscious consumers with its top picks for beauty products that are kind to the environment, animals, and of course, consumers! PUUR Ingrid is proud to share that our Triple Treat Tonic won third place in this year’s awards! As a small business dedicated to creating clean and sustainable beauty products, we are incredibly grateful for this esteemed honor.
At PUUR Ingrid, we believe in creating and providing beauty products that give our customers the opportunity to treat themselves while being kind to the world that we live in and share with others. There is no room for guilt in your beauty routine! For this reason, we created the Triple Treat Tonic with a blend of natural ingredients.
Here to combat dull and lackluster strands, PUUR Ingrid’s Triple Treat Tonic creates perfect hair with a single spray. Our Triple Treat Tonic helps to detangle, de-frizz, and provide deep conditioning to your hair.
Made with a blend of essential oils, aloe juice, and Glossyliance, this perfectly balanced combination soothes and nourishes hair without weighing it down or leaving a greasy residue. Treating your hair to the purest and healthiest ingredients is easy with PUUR Ingrid’s Triple Treat Tonic.
While essential oils help soothe and promote a healthy scalp and aloe juice to smooth and seal in your hair’s moisture, our Triple Treat Tonic promotes your hair’s healthiest possible state – these oils and aloe juice also naturally fragrance the hair.
The Triple Treat Tonic is fortified with our unique Glossyliance - an innovative extract derived from plants and is the ultimate active shine ingredient in our tonic. This is the ingredient that truly rounds out the “triple” in our Triple Treat Tonic.
Not only is it gluten and nut-free, making it a safe choice for those with allergies, but it is also vegan and cruelty-free! Our 100% natural formula is hypoallergenic, suitable for color-treated hair, and is kept safe in a glass bottle – much better than single-use plastics that pollute our oceans and environment.
As a 2021 Clean Beauty Award Winner, we are so grateful and proud of the Triple Treat Tonic and its promotion of guilt-free and sustainable beauty! Finding safe, non-toxic alternatives will always be where our inspiration comes from. Being the only company CertClean Certified and EWG VERIFIED™ is truly what makes us pioneers in the crowded clean beauty industry.
Ingrid Nederpelt
Ingrid Nederpelt
PUUR Ingrid branded by QNaturals Holdings Inc
+1 403 982 6680
info@qnaturals.com