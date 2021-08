At a CAGR of 6.0% Interactive Whiteboard Market to Garner $7.35 Billion by 2030

Interactive Whiteboard Market

Rise in demand from the education sector, and increase in trend of smart & torch-based devices drive the growth of the global interactive whiteboard market

The Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) market is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to adoption of advanced learning methods and emergence of virtual classrooms and e-learning courses.” — Umang Vashishtha

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand from the education sector, increase in trend of smart & torch-based devices, and rapid digitalization across the globe drive the growth of the global interactive whiteboard market . However, high cost of interactive whiteboard in comparison to traditional whiteboards and lack of preparation for technology in several underdeveloped nations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in focus toward adoption of new advanced technology and progressive development of digital content would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global interactive whiteboard market was pegged at $4.29 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 270+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/589 The global interactive whiteboard market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Hitachi, LG Electronics, Horizon Display Inc., Planar Systems (Leyard Optoelectronic), Microsoft Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Ricoh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., and Viewsonic Corporation.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study comprises analytical depiction of the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.The overall interactive whiteboard (IWB) market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.The current interactive whiteboard (IWB) market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the interactive whiteboard (IWB) market share of key vendors.The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the semiconductor and electronics sector due to strict government rules to close manufacturing facilities and disrupted supply chain.Moreover, the pandemic created uncertainty in the stock market and overall economy across the world, which affected day-to-day businesses. It resulted in fall in business confidence and increase in panic among consumers.The majority of the Asian countries suffered from prolonged lockdown, which led to major losses in businesses and revenue. This affected the demand for interactive whiteboards and other electronics.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Interactive Whiteboard (iwb) Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/589?reqfor=covid The global interactive whiteboard market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.On the basis of end user, the corporate segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. However, the education segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market.Key Market SegmentsBy Offering• Hardware• SoftwareBy Form Factor• Fixedo Front Projection Less than 50 Inch 50 Inch to 70 Inch 71 Inch to 90 inch Greater than 90 Incho Rear Projection Less than 50 Inch 50 Inch to 70 Inch 71 Inch to 90 inch Greater than 90 Inch• Portableo Front Projection Less than 50 Inch 50 Inch to 70 Inch 71 Inch to 90 inch Greater than 90 Incho Rear Projection Less than 50 Inch 50 Inch to 70 Inch 71 Inch to 90 inch Greater than 90 InchBy Screen Size• Less than 50 Inch• 50 Inch to 70 Inch• 71 Inch to 90 inch• Greater than 90 InchBy Technology• Infrared• Resistive• Capacitive• Electromagnetic• OthersBy End User• Education• Healthcare• Retail• Corporate• OthersBy Region• North Americao U.S.o Canadao Mexico• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Rest of Asia-Pacific• LAMEAo Latin Americao Middle Easto AfricaInterested to Procure the Data? 