Precision Ball Screw Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% to Reach $2,043.9 Million by 2027

Precision ball screw is a mechanical element, which converts rotary motion into linear motion. It produces high mechanical efficiency in transmission of motion as it works on rolling friction, which makes it a preferred option for industrial applications such as robotics, material handling, and general-purpose machines.The global precision ball screw market size was valued at $1,571.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,043.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific serves as the most productive region compared to others with diverse industry verticals significantly investing for business expansion and growth in semiconductor and aerospace sectors is anticipated to boost demand for precision ball screws. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 46.0% of the global precision ball screw market share, followed by Europe.

Top 10 Leading Players
Barnes Industries Inc.
Bosch Rexroth
Hiwin Corporation
Koyo Machinery
Kuroda Precision Industries
Nidec Corporation
PMI Group
Schaeffler AG
SKF
THK Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments
By Type
Ground Precision Ball Screw
Rolled Precision Ball Screw

By Application
Semiconductor
Medical
Laboratory
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging precision ball screw market trends and dynamics.
In-depth precision ball screw market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing the precision ball screw market opportunities.