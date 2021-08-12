Asia-Pacific Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Anticipated to Reach $3,925.2 Million by 2028- Exclusive Research Report
Rise in construction activities across various regions of Asia-Pacific and increase in demand for high appealing designs for buildings fuel the market growthPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aluminum cladding panels are used as coverings on the exterior of buildings to enhance its appearance. These panels are made up of aluminum and are used as coverings or coatings in the buildings to protect them from external damage. Aluminum cladding panels are widely used in modern buildings with different architectural designs to provide better appearance to the buildings along with the environmental protection. The demand for these materials in cladding panels is on an increase as the aluminum panels provide good fire resistance.
The Asia-Pacific aluminum cladding panels market size was valued at $2,410.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,925.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028
Top 10 Leading Players
Almaxco
ALPOLIC
Alstone
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt. Limited
Euramax
Likeair Architectural Pty Ltd.
Sevenbond
Shanghai Aludream Building Material Co., Ltd
Shanghai Jixiang Technology Group
Valcan Limited
Key Market Segments
By Thickness
3mm
4mm
6mm
Others
By Application
Exterior
Interior
By End-user
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Asia-Pacific aluminum cladding panels market trends and dynamics.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
In-depth Asia-Pacific aluminum cladding panels market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2028.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
