ACTIVEWORX WELCOMES NEW B2B PAYMENT EXPERT TO BOLSTER PAYMENT OFFERING

NORRISTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiveWorx, a leading financial software firm, announces the addition of a new B2B payments expert. In his new role, Mike Dignen will use his deep industry knowledge to help large organizations solve their B2B payment challenges.

"ActiveWorx is an ideal fit for me. As a member of the sales and leadership team, I look forward to infusing a fresh perspective on our state-of-the-art product line while encouraging new business relationships to expand our global footprint," says Dignen. Mike brings nearly 30 years of hands-on expertise as a highly trusted leader in banking and finance, with a recent focus on B2B payments. As the enterprise payment teams continue to expand, Mike will play a critical role in deepening current customer engagements while identifying new customers that can benefit from ActiveWorx's payment solutions.

The events of the past 18 months have accelerated many companies' digital transformation initiatives, and B2B payments have become a top priority for many of these organizations. ActiveWorx offers industry-leading financial transformation solutions and has seen a spike in demand for its payment solutions.

"B2B payments is an exciting and complex world that requires considerable expertise. Mike brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in that area. He's joining us at a crucial time in our rapid growth, said Marty Michael, CEO of ActiveWorx. "He's a respected B2B payments expert and will have an immediate impact on the success of the company. I'm delighted to have him as part of our team."

Mr. Dignen has helped numerous companies increase revenue and optimize their sales programs. Before joining ActiveWorx, Mike was the Director of Membership at The Risk Management Association and Vice President of Banking Solutions at HighRadius. A graduate of George Washington University's School of Business with a degree in Finance, Mike will bring a new level of proficiency in sales and marketing of B2B payments.

About ActiveWorx

ActiveWorx is a leading financial transformation platform that helps large organizations connect legacy systems to the modern world of AP processing, payments, and vendor management. ActiveWorx provides a complete and comprehensive invoice-to-pay, vendor management, and B2B payments platform and is supported by best practice expertise. Visit www.activeworx.com for more information.

