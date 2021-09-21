Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,046 in the last 365 days.

ACTIVEWORX WELCOMES NEW B2B PAYMENT EXPERT TO BOLSTER PAYMENT OFFERING

Mike Dignen, Senior Business Development Executive

Mike Dignen, Senior Business Development Executive

ActiveWorx

ActiveWorx

B2B payments is an exciting and complex world that requires considerable expertise. Mike brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in that area. He's joining us at a crucial time in our rapid growth”
— Marty Michael, CEO of ActiveWorx

NORRISTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiveWorx, a leading financial software firm, announces the addition of a new B2B payments expert. In his new role, Mike Dignen will use his deep industry knowledge to help large organizations solve their B2B payment challenges.

"ActiveWorx is an ideal fit for me. As a member of the sales and leadership team, I look forward to infusing a fresh perspective on our state-of-the-art product line while encouraging new business relationships to expand our global footprint," says Dignen. Mike brings nearly 30 years of hands-on expertise as a highly trusted leader in banking and finance, with a recent focus on B2B payments. As the enterprise payment teams continue to expand, Mike will play a critical role in deepening current customer engagements while identifying new customers that can benefit from ActiveWorx's payment solutions.

The events of the past 18 months have accelerated many companies' digital transformation initiatives, and B2B payments have become a top priority for many of these organizations. ActiveWorx offers industry-leading financial transformation solutions and has seen a spike in demand for its payment solutions.

"B2B payments is an exciting and complex world that requires considerable expertise. Mike brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in that area. He's joining us at a crucial time in our rapid growth, said Marty Michael, CEO of ActiveWorx. "He's a respected B2B payments expert and will have an immediate impact on the success of the company. I'm delighted to have him as part of our team."

Mr. Dignen has helped numerous companies increase revenue and optimize their sales programs. Before joining ActiveWorx, Mike was the Director of Membership at The Risk Management Association and Vice President of Banking Solutions at HighRadius. A graduate of George Washington University's School of Business with a degree in Finance, Mike will bring a new level of proficiency in sales and marketing of B2B payments.

About ActiveWorx
ActiveWorx is a leading financial transformation platform that helps large organizations connect legacy systems to the modern world of AP processing, payments, and vendor management. ActiveWorx provides a complete and comprehensive invoice-to-pay, vendor management, and B2B payments platform and is supported by best practice expertise. Visit www.activeworx.com for more information.

Jonathan James Cramer
ActiveWorx
+1 484-446-3300
jcramer@activeworx.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

ActiveWorx Automated Payment Systems

You just read:

ACTIVEWORX WELCOMES NEW B2B PAYMENT EXPERT TO BOLSTER PAYMENT OFFERING

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.