Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,860 in the last 365 days.

Deer Farms in Sauk, Taylor Counties Test Positive for CWD

Release Date: August 11, 2021

Media Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wi.gov

Download PDF

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that deer farms in Sauk and Taylor counties have tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). Results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

Positive samples were taken from a 6-year-old doe in Taylor County and a 9-year-old buck in Sauk County. There is no connection between the two locations. The 227 whitetail deer at the 22-acre double-fenced Taylor County farm and the two whitetail deer at the 1-acre single-fenced Sauk County farm have been quarantined, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The herds will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal's death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements.

More information

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Deer Farms in Sauk, Taylor Counties Test Positive for CWD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.