N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission to host public meeting via conference call Aug. 18

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11, 2021

CONTACT:

Beth Farrell, agricultural program specialist NCDA&CS 919-707-3014; beth.farrell@ncagr.gov

WHO/WHAT:

The N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission will hold a public meeting to review and approve program applications.
WHEN/WHERE:

Wednesday, Aug. 18 2 p.m.

Access to the conference call can be made at http://go.ncsu.edu/industrialhemp or by calling 1-929-205-6099 (U.S. toll) or 1-669-900-6833 (U.S. toll). The meeting ID is 929-8151-6428 and the passcode is 203535. Participants will be prompted to enter their name and email address to enter the meeting via the website or prompted for unique participant ID for the call. They should press # to access the call.

 
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission questions, contact Beth Farrell at 919-707-3014 or beth.farrell@ncagr.gov. For questions about the N.C. Industrial Hemp Program, go to www.ncagr.gov/hemp.

